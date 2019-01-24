Australian Breaststroker David Schlicht Joins Arizona Mid-Year

The Arizona Wildcats have picked up Australian breaststroker David Schlicht mid-year. Schlicht is from Melbourne, Australia.

TOP TIMES

100m breast – 1:02.33

200m breast – 2:15.54

100m fly – 56.64

200m IM – 2:02.76

400m IM – 4:22.09

Schlicht is a strong breaststroker, with impressive IM times, too. He just competed for Australia at the 2018 SC World Championships in Hangzhou, where he was 4:08.41 to place 11th in the 400 IM prelims, not far off of making the final. At the 2017 World Jr Championships in Indianapolis, Schlicht placed 9th in the 200 IM, 16th in the 100 breast (after making semifinals), 17th in the 200 breast, and 18th in the 400 IM.

When converting Schlicht’s times from LCM to SCY, he’s at 54.35 in the 100 breast, 1:58.50 in the 200 breast, 1:47.71 in the 200 IM, and 3:50.35 in the 400 IM. Comparing to Arizona’s top times this season, Schlicht’s converted bests would rank 3rd in the breaststrokes and 4th in the IMs.

The Wildcats just graduated Nick Thorne last season, their top IMer, while their top sprint breaststroker, Matt Salerno, is set to exhaust his eligibility after this season. Schlicht looks like he’ll be an immediate contributor at the conference level for the Wildcats.

Schlicht’s older sister, Jemma, just joined the University of Southern California program mid-year, too. David is listed as a freshman with U of A, while Jemma is a sophomore at USC.

David, a swimmer from Australia, is officially a Wildcat! He will be joining us this semester😼 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/FsAsza7Caa — Arizona Swim & Dive (@ArizonaSwimDive) January 9, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].