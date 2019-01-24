Virginia Wraps Regular Season vs. North Carolina, NC State

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will conclude the regular season this weekend with road dual meets against North Carolina on Friday (Jan. 25) at the Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, N.C., and NC State on Saturday (Jan. 26) at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center in Raleigh, N.C.

Both meets will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to the streams and to live results can be accessed at VirginiaSports.com.

Meet Information

Friday, January 25

Virginia at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, N.C.- Koury Natatorium

Start time- 3 p.m.

Saturday, January 26

Virginia at NC State

Raleigh, N.C.- Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center

Diving-10 a.m.

Swimming- 11 a.m.

The Cavaliers

• Virginia will return to action after a week away from competition. In the team’s last outing, the Cavaliers hosted Tennessee and Virginia Tech in back-to-back home meets, sweeping both teams.

• Senior Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.) set a school and Aquatic and Fitness Center record in the 100-yard butterfly during the team’s meet against the Hokies. Fong swam a time of 45.53 to top his previous UVA record time of 45.73 set at last year’s ACC Championships.

• On the 3m board, junior Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) and senior Kylie Towbin (New Canaan, Conn.) tied for the pool record in the event, scoring 367.5 points. The score topped Dusel’s facility-record performance against Tennessee where she scored 303.45 points on the 3m. Dusel concluded the weekend undefeated on the 1m and 3m board, capturing wins in both events against Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

• The Cavaliers had two relay teams set facility records in the team’s meet against the Volunteers. Sophomore Caroline Gmelich (Rumson, N.J.), freshman Alexis Wenger (Detroit, Mich.), sophomore Anna Pang (London) and junior Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) swam a time of 1:38.22 in the 200-yard medley relay, while Hill, Pang, sophomore Kyla Valls (Miami, Fla.) and senior Eryn Eddy (Loveland, Colo.) swam a time of 1:30.13 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The pair of dual meets earned three Cavaliers ACC weekly honors as Fong and Hill earned Swimmer of the Week honors and Dusel earned Diver of the Week honors.

The Tar Heels

• North Carolina enters the weekend after suffering a loss to the Wolfpack this past Saturday. The women fell 197-97, while the men suffered a 193-101 loss.

• Four Tar Heels captured a win in the meet as Alvin Jiang topped the 100-yard butterfly (47.87), Thomas Bretzmann topped the 500-yard freestyle (4:38.55), and Valdas Abaliksta (1:58.51) and Lilly Higgs (2:17.19) swept the 200-yard breaststroke.

• Virginia swept North Carolina last season as sophomore Anna Pang (London) topped the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly, junior Mary Claire Tansill (Bristow, Va.) won the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke, redshirt senior Brendan Casey (Santa Monica, Calif.) won the 1000-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke, and senior Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.) won the 200-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley.

The Wolfpack

• In the meet against North Carolina, NC State recorded three individual first-place finishes from Kylee Alons in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle, while Emma Muzzy won the 100 and 200-yard backstroke and Julia Poole won the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.

• The men’s team won 12 events with Andreas Vazaios winning the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley and Noah Hensley pacing the 200-yard freestyle in addition to placing second in the 100-yard butterfly.

• The Cavaliers and the Wolfpack split last season’s meet with the women defeating NC State 178-117, while the men suffered a 193-100 loss to the Wolfpack.