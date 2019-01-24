Auburn Welcomes Florida for High-Powered Saturday Duals

Courtesy: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn swimming and diving teams will play host to Florida in a pair of dual meets on Saturday at the Martin Aquatics Center.

Both of Auburn’s teams are coming off of close losses to Texas. Auburn’s women were able to pick up eight wins against Texas while the men were first to the wall in five events.

Auburn’s women have 11 individuals with NCAA provisional times, led by Carly Cummings, Erin Falconer, Emily Hetzer, Bailey Nero and Aly Tetzloff, who have four each. In addition, Alison Maillard has qualified for the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships on all three boards.

Auburn has four men with NCAA B cuts, with Josh Dannhauser and Santiago Grassi each owning two. Scott Lazeroff and Conner Pruitt have also achieved NCAA Zone Diving qualifying scores on all three boards while Logan Andrews has done it on both springboards.

Auburn and Florida have met in a dual meet every year since the 1998-99 season. Going back to 1997 the two teams have combined to win every men’s SEC Championship.

Saturday’s meet will air live on SECN+ with live stats available through AuburnTigers.com.

The meet will begin at 10 a.m. CT with the women’s 3-meter and the men’s 1-meter diving competitions. The swimming events will being at 11 a.m., with the teams competing in 14 swimming events.