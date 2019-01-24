2018 ACC Runner-Up Etay Gurevich Transfers from Louisville to Arizona

IMer Etay Gurevich, an Israeli national, has transferred from the University of Louisville to the University of Arizona. Gurevich completed two seasons with the Cardinals but has not raced at all during the 2018-19 season and is no longer on Louisville’s roster.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:37.22

500y free – 4:20.08

200y fly – 1:43.54

200y IM – 1:43.87

400y IM – 3:41.30

Gurevich is an excellent pick-up for Arizona, coming in with nationally-relevant times across multiple events. With Louisville, Gurevich was a three-event scorer at the conference level and was the 2018 ACC runner-up in the 400 IM. He scored at the 2017 NCAAs his first year with the Cardinals, placing 13th in the 400 IM.

Last month, Gurevich competed at the Israel Winter National Championships in SCM, winning titles in the 200 IM (1:57.02) and 400 IM (4:14.64). He hasn’t yet competed for Arizona, but appears on their roster now. He also posted to Instagram in the fall about his move, confirming that he’ll be competing this month with the Wildcats, presumably racing this weekend when Cal and Stanford come to town.

For the Wildcats, Gurevich will be a big upgrade for the IM group, as he’s faster than any returner from last season in both IM races. His 200 fly best is also right with Mathias Oh and Brendan Meyer, Arizona’s top 200 butterfliers right now, while he will bolster their mid-distance free group, too.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

SwimSwam Transfer Tracker