2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 8 Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 FINA World Championships have just one day left of competition to go. The final prelims session of the meet will feature the men’s and women’s 400 IM followed by the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relays.

Day 8 Prelims Events:

Men’s 400 IM- Preliminaries

Women’s 400 IM- Preliminaries

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay- Preliminaries

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay- Preliminaries

With the meet shifting in a different direction after the sudden burst from the Americans, many medley relay could have member switch-ups to get the prime order. One of the big debates is who will swim backstroke for the American women’s medley relay. Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga were the top 2 Americans in the 100 back, however, Regan Smith has been heavily considered to join the relay after her world record performance in the 200 back.

Day 8 Morning Session Top Storylines to Follow: