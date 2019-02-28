2019 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Big Ten – Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

The two meet favorites, Michigan and Indiana, split the titles on night 1 of the Big Ten Championships, with Michigan breaking the Meet Record in the 200 medley relay and Indiana breaking a Pool Record in the 800 free relay.

With no Mohamed Sany for Indiana on day 2, the Wolverines have a chance to make some headway against Indiana’s dominant diving group. Michigan holds the top seed in all 3 of the day’s individual swimming events, including the 50 free where Gus Borges split an 18.40 on the 200 medley relay. He’ll face off against defending conference champion Bowen Becker, who’s already time-trialed a 19.00 at this meet.

Men’s 500 Free – Prelims

Meet Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan, 4:09.29 – 2018

Pool Record – Clark Smith, Texas, 4:09.72 – 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 4:15.44

Two-time defending 500 free champion Felix Auboeck of Michigan is the top qualifier on Thursday in the 500 free free, swimming a 4:15.13. He was 4:09 in finals at this meet last year and 4:10 the year before, though his 1:32.4 relay split from last night doesn’t indicate that he’s quite in the same form this year as he was last year (where he split about a second faster).

His Michigan teammate, freshman Kevin Callan, took 2nd in 4:16.04, while Indiana’s top finisher, Michael Calvillo, qualified 3rd in 4:17.36.

Conference leader Ricardo Vargas Jacobo of Michigan qualified 4th in 4:17.40, which is 6 seconds off his season-best time this year. In total, the Michigan men put 5 swimmers into the A-final of this race, as compared to 2 Hoosiers and 1 Ohio State Buckeye.

Top 8 in prelims:

Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 4:15.13 Kevin Callan, Michigan – 4:16.04 Michael Calvillo, Indiana – 4:17.36 Ricardo Vargas Jacobo, Michigan – 4:17.40 William Roberts, Michigan – 4:18.08 James Brinegar, Indiana – 4:18.54 Nicholas Hogsed, Ohio State – 4:19.34 Mokhtar Al-Yamani, Michigan – 4:19.84

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

Meet Record – Kyle Whitaker, Michigan, 1:41.14 – 2014

Pool Record – David Nolan, Stanford, 1:39.38 – 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:43.88

Ohio State junior Andrew Loy swam a 1:42.15 in the 200 IM which ranks him 2nd in the country so far this season nationally in the event (behind only Andrew Seliskar). His previous best time, from last year’s Big Ten Championships, was 1:44.24. The swim is also almost a 4-second drop from his mid-season swim, which mirrors previous seasons where he always had significant improvements from mid-season to Big Tens.

Indiana’s Vini Lanza qualified 2nd in 1:42.78. He’s the defending champion in the even and was the fastest butterfly split in the field, opening in 21.88. Indiana’s Ian Finnerty, the fastest yards breaststroker in history, qualified 3rd in 1:43.26. He had easily the fastest breaststroke split in the field (27.81, nobody else was under 29) and also had the 2nd-best fly split in the field (22.06).

Ohio State moved up big in this race. Besides Loy, sophomore Paul DeLakis improved his spot from a 1:47.64 seed to a 1:43.52 5th place in prelims. Purdue’s Erik Juliusson also jumped up and grabbed a spot in the A-Final, dropping a full second to qualify 8th in 1:44.83.

Minnesota’s Tuoma Pokkinen dropped 4 seconds, but that was only enough to lift him to 9th in 1:45.05.

Top 8 in Prelims:

Andrew Loy, Ohio State – 1:42.15 Vini Lanza, Indiana – 1:42.78 Ian Finnery, Indiana – 1:43.26 Charlie Swanson, Michigan – 1:43.52 Paul DeLakis, Ohio State – 1:43.91 Thomas Cope, Michigan – 1:44.10 Jacob Montague, Michigan – 1:44.29 Erik Juliusson, Purdue – 1:44.83

Men’s 50 Free – Prelims