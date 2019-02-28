2019 NAIA Men’s Nationals – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

There were several big statements made on the second day of men’s competition at 2019 NAIA National Championships. Asbury (+38 points), The College of Idaho (+34), Loyola New Orleans (+33) and SCAD Savannah (+24) all outscored their psych sheet seedings by a significant amount. For SCAD, that means cutting into the 94-point projected lead that defending champion Keiser had over the Bees coming into the meet. For Asbury, Idaho, and Loyola, who are all in contention for top-10 slots, those are valuable points.

In the zero-sum game that is meet scoring, that means there were some misses this morning. University of the Cumberlands lost out on 50 points that had been expected from the psych sheet. Lindenwood-Belleville was down 37, Olivet Nazarene, 25, and Lindsey Wilson, 19.

Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, while places 9 through 16 go through to the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

By Event – Day 2

200 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 500 Free 200 IM 200 IM 50 Free 50 Free 400 Medley Relay 400 Medley Relay Team Up Down Up Down Up Down Up Down Up Down Keiser University 1 0 1 0 2 1 3 0 1 0 SCAD Savannah 1 0 1 2 3 0 1 1 1 0 Olivet Nazarene University 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 University of the Cumberlands 0 1 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 0 Lindenwood University-Belleville 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 West Virginia University Tech 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 Union College 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 Midland University 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Asbury University 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 St Ambrose University 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thomas University 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 The College of Idaho 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Life University 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 Bethel University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Morningside College 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Milligan College 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Totals – Day 2