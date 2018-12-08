2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 3 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 5th-8th, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- SCY (25y) pool
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls’ 400 Individual Medley
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 4:10.44
- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 4:11.13
- Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 4:11.27
Boys’ 400 Individual Medley
- Kevin Vargas, La Mirada Armada – 3:47.52
- Jack Hoagland, Charger Aquatics – 3:49.30
- Zachary Tan, Phoenix Swim Club – 3:49.62
Girls’ 100 Butterfly
- Emma Sticklen, Katy Aquatics Tea – 52.29
- Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 52.45
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 52.68
Boys’ 100 Butterfly
- Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.62
- Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming – 46.25
- Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 46.96
Girls’ 200 Freestyle
- Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:43.27
- Ayla Spitz, Irvine Novaquatics – 1:45.87
- Quinn Schaedler, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.91
Boys’ 200 Freestyle
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:34.67
- Michael Petrides, Kamehameha Swim Club – 1:35.21
- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:35.36
Girls’ 100 Breaststroke
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club 58.94
- Kaitlyn Dobler, The Dolphins 59.25
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area 1:00.74
Boys’ 100 Breaststroke
- Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swim Federation – 52.51
- Will Myhre, St Charles Swim Club – 52.59
- AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 53.63
Girls’ 100 Backstroke
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 50.72
- Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 51.96
- Meredith Rees, Pikes Peak Athletics – 52.94
Boys’ 100 Backstroke
- Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.66
- Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 47.46
- Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 47.49
Girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay
- Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.16
- Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 1:31.36
- Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.65
Boys’ 200 Freestyle Relay
- Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.14
- Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.27
- Sierra Marlins ‘A’ – 1:22.34
