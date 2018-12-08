2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 3 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

  • December 5th-8th, 2018
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • SCY (25y) pool
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls’ 400 Individual Medley

  1. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 4:10.44
  2. Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 4:11.13
  3. Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 4:11.27

Boys’ 400 Individual Medley

  1. Kevin Vargas, La Mirada Armada – 3:47.52
  2. Jack Hoagland, Charger Aquatics – 3:49.30
  3. Zachary Tan, Phoenix Swim Club – 3:49.62

Girls’ 100 Butterfly

  1. Emma Sticklen, Katy Aquatics Tea – 52.29
  2. Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 52.45
  3. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 52.68

Boys’ 100 Butterfly

  1. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.62
  2. Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming – 46.25
  3. Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 46.96

Girls’ 200 Freestyle

  1. Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:43.27
  2. Ayla Spitz, Irvine Novaquatics – 1:45.87
  3. Quinn Schaedler, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.91

Boys’ 200 Freestyle

  1. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:34.67
  2. Michael Petrides, Kamehameha Swim Club – 1:35.21
  3. Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:35.36

Girls’ 100 Breaststroke

  1. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club 58.94
  2. Kaitlyn Dobler, The Dolphins 59.25
  3. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area 1:00.74

Boys’ 100 Breaststroke

  1. Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swim Federation – 52.51
  2. Will Myhre, St Charles Swim Club – 52.59
  3. AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 53.63

Girls’ 100 Backstroke

  1. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 50.72
  2. Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 51.96
  3. Meredith Rees, Pikes Peak Athletics – 52.94

Boys’ 100 Backstroke

  1. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.66
  2. Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 47.46
  3. Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 47.49

Girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay

  1. Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.16
  2. Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 1:31.36
  3. Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.65

Boys’ 200 Freestyle Relay

  1. Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.14
  2. Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.27
  3. Sierra Marlins ‘A’ – 1:22.34

 

