2018 U.S. Nationals: Kaliszak Scratch Bumps Mefford into 50 Bk A Final

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 finals of the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California will see swimmers compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. Swimmers will battle for a Pan Pacs roster spot in the 400 IM and 100 fly. In the stroke 50s, however, there are no Pan Pacs spots up for grabs. The winner of each stroke 50 punches their ticket to the 2019 World Championships.

There were a few big name scratches out of the women’s heats tonight. Texas A&M’s Bethany Galat, who looks like a safe bet for Pan Pacs after taking 2nd in the 200 breast last night, won’t be swimming the B final of the 400 IM after qualifying 15th. She will, however, swim the 50 breast, where she’s the 8th seed.

Katie Drabot is in the same boat, likely earning a Pan Pacs spot with her 2nd place in the 200 fly. She scratched out of the C final of the 100 fly. Beata Nelson also scratched that C heat. She’ll look to make Pan Pacs in tomorrow’s 100 back.

On the men’s side, Tim Phillips scratched after a tie for 24th in the 100 fly prelims. Phillips represented the U.S. in the 50 and 100 fly at last summer’s Worlds, but hasn’t earned a Pan Pacs spot here. The only other men’s scratch was Luke Kaliszak, the 7th seed in the 50 back, which bumps Cal’s Bryce Mefford into the A final.

DAY 3 FINALS SCRATCHES (TOP 24):

Danjohnrob

I’m sad that Tim Phillips had such a disappointing meet. I wonder if he will decide to retire? I wish him well!

36 minutes ago
Oops

Andrew Wilson scratched the 50 Breast A Final

32 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Pretty sure I misread the headline as Kalisz.

31 minutes ago

