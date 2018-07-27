Bethany Galat is More Confident Than She’s Ever Been (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013

American Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:19.59, 2012

Championship Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009

Micah Sumrall, 2012 Olympic breaststroker, is back on top. After taking a break post-Rio, she’s made her comeback in full swing, winning by over a second in 2:22.06. 2017 Worlds 200 breaststroker Bethany Galat of Texas A&M was 2nd in 2:23.32. Both women have bests in the 2:21-range, so this should be a good battle at Pan Pacs. Indiana’s Lilly King will also be in the mix assuming she qualifies in the 100 breast, which is highly likely as she’s the World Record holder and Olympic champion. King was a 2:25.31 for 5th tonight.

Another swimmer making a comeback, Indiana postgrad Annie Lazor, cracked her lifetime best in 2:24.42 for 3rd. Lazor was an All-American at Auburn and has only continued to get better. Another collegiate standout, Emily Escobedo of UMBC, was 4th in 2:25.22.

Age group star Zoe Bartel was 5th in 2:25.22, clipping a couple of tenths off her best time. She’s now the 2nd fastest 17-18 American ever behind only Olympic champ King. Fellow World Juniors breaststroker Ella Nelson dropped another half second, breaking 2:26 for the first time with a 2:25.92 for 2nd. She’s now the 6th fastest American 15-16 year old ever.