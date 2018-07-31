2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

Jr World: 2:06.29 04/15/2017 Suzuka Hasegawa

Meet: 2:09.02 08/08/2017 Olivia Carter

Top 8 qualifiers:

Last week, Allie Piccirillo impressed with her 2 second drop for a 2:11.30 in the 200 fly at U.S. Nationals. She leads the way into finals here in 2:12.62, just ahead of 14-year-old Justina Kozan. This season, Kozan has knocked 3 seconds off her 200 fly. In prelims, she was just over half a second shy of her best from last month. With her 2:12.35 from the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions, Kozan is under 2 tenths away from making the top-10 all time Americans in the 13-14 age group.

Amanda Ray made a huge drop here to qualify 3rd. Ray was entered with a lifetime best of 2:16.79, but dropped over 3 seconds from that this morning in 2:13.12. Lauryn Johnson almost dropped 3 seconds from her seed time to qualify 6th in 2:14.02. Johnson hadn’t swum a best time in this event since her 2:15.56 in 2016, but had a breakthrough here.

15-year-old Lillie Nordmann was one of the favorites, but decided to scratch the event. Last week, she dropped 2 seconds to a 2:10.30. She nearly made the A final, having a swimoff for 8th, but wound up in the B heat.

Men’s 200 Fly – Prelims

Jr World: 1:53.79 06/30/2017 Kristof Milak

Meet: 1:56.54 08/05/2013 Andrew Seliskar

Top 8 qualifiers:

Jean-Pierre Khouzam, DR – 2:00.52 Zachary Smith, CTA – 2:01.05 Harry Homans, ABF – 2:01.24 Ben Miller, TTSC – 2:01.40 Dylan Porges, AGUA – 2:01.63 Noah Henderson, STAR – 2:01.87 Kevin Vargas, RMDA – 2:02.21 Nicholas Perera, DR – 2:02.33

Everyone who made the final made a significant drop from their bests, with 7 of the 8 dropping a second or more. Leading the way was Jean-Pierre Khouzam with a 2-second drop in 2:00.52. Coming into 2018, his best in this event was a 2:09.96. He’s been steadily dropping it down, now taking off 9 seconds throughout the season. If he can dip under 2:00 in finals, he has a shot at the all-time top 10 Americans for the 15-16 age group, but it would take at least a 1:59.11.

The biggest drop of the top 8 came from Harry Homans. His best was a 2:03.57 from the Mel Zajac Invitational earlier this summer, but he dipped down to a 2:01.24 to qualify 3rd. Like Khouzam, he’s been making drops throughout the season, and has now taken almost 4 seconds off his time in 2018. Zachary Smith, the 2nd seed in 2:01.05, and Nicholas Perera (2:02.33) also made 2-second drops.

Carson Foster, who set the 15-16 NAG Record in the 200 IM last week and is the 5th fastest 15-16 American ever in the 200 fly, was a now show in his heat.

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Jr World: 1:05.39 08/20/2014 Ruta Meilutyte

Meet: 1:08.11 08/08/2016 Zoe Bartel

Top 8 qualifiers:

Olivia Calegan, NCS – 1:09.54 Ellie Andrews, DCST – 1:09.62 Kaitlyn Dobler, TDPS – 1:10.16 Val Tarazi, GTAC – 1:10.20 Taylor Steele, CAC – 1:10.41 Anna Keating, MACH – 1:10.43 Isabelle Odgers, NOVA – 1:10.74 Claire Donan, TS – 1:10.79

Olivia Calegan, a rising sophomore at NC State, hadn’t swum her best in this race since Juniors in 2016, but that all changed this morning as she smashed her seed time by 2 seconds. In 2016, she swam a 1:09.56, but hadn’t broken 1:10 since that summer. In prelims, she threw down a 1:09.54 to clip her lifetime best by a couple of hundredths and take a big step in the right direction.

15-year-old Ellie Andrews was the only other swimmer sub-1:10 in the heats. She dropped about a second and a half to qualify 2nd in 1:09.62, setting up a good race with Calegan tonight. With her morning swim, Andrews is just over half a second shy of becoming one of the top 10 American 15-16 year olds ever.

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Jr World: 59.01 08/23/2017 Nicolo Martinenghi

Meet: 1:00.08 08/08/2016 Michael Andrew

Top 8 qualifiers: