2018 Pan Pacs: Kathleen Baker Scratches 200 IM B Final

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for the 3rd finals session of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan. We’ll see the races for the championship titles in the 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM individually tonight. Swimmers will also race in the 400 free relay finals at the end of the session. For a recap of how this morning’s prelims session went, click here. Read on for a preview of a few of the exciting races to come. For a preview of tonight’s finals, click here.

Day 3 Finals Scratches:

Team USA’s Kathleen Baker has scratched the B final of the 200 IM. Baker swam a 2:11.26 for 6th this morning and would have been relegated to the B final since she was behind Americans Ella Eastin (2:10.25) and Melanie Margalis (2:11.16). Baker is the fastest American this year with her 2:08.32 from Nationals. The scratch moves Bethany Galat up into the B final for a second swim.

Baker, who set the World Record to win the 100 back in Irvine and took titles in the 200 back and 200 IM, will now shift her focus to the 200 back tomorrow. She’s already won a bronze in the 100 back at Pan Pacs. Her 200 IM time from Nationals would have made her a medal threat. Now, Margalis and Eastin will battle to secure a Worlds spot. After becoming the 2nd fastest American ever, Baker seems safe for Worlds in this race. Margalis has a best of 2:08.70 and is currently ranked #2 with a 2:09.4 from Irvine. Eastin, who came down with mono in the leadup to Nationals, is trying to break 2:10 for the first time after clipping her lifetime best in prelims. If both of Margalis and Eastin go faster than Baker’s Nationals time, then Baker won’t swim this race at 2019 Worlds, but both will have to make a big drop from their Nationals times if they want to beat that mark.