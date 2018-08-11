Titmus Becomes 3rd Ever Sub-4:00 With Commonwealth Record In 400 Free

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australian Ariarne Titmus became the third woman ever to break four minutes in the 400 freestyle at day 3 finals of the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, taking out the Commonwealth, Oceanian and Australian National Records in a time of 3:59.66.

Swimming head-to-head with world record holder Katie Ledecky, Titmus pushed the pace early, and after Ledecky opened up a lead of 1.3 seconds at the halfway mark, the 17-year-old held even with the American for the rest of the race.

Ledecky was under world record pace through the 250, but just fell off at the end to win in 3:58.50, her 6th fastest swim ever and just off her 2014 meet record of 3:58.37. Titmus actually out-split Ledecky on the back-half, and came in for the silver in 3:59.66 which breaks Joanne Jackson of Great Britain’s Commonwealth Record of 4:00.60 from 2009, along with her own Oceanian and Australian marks of 4:00.93 from the Commonwealth Games.

Titmus joins Ledecky and former world record holder Federica Pellegrini of Italy as the only women ever under 4:00, moving Past Jackson, Leah Smith and Rebecca Adlington to become the 3rd-fastest performer in history. She’s also now the 2nd-fastest performer ever in a textile suit.

This is the first individual Commonwealth Record of Titmus’ career, as she was a few seconds off of Adlington’s 800 free mark (8:14.10) earlier in the meet when she broke her the Oceanian and Australian Record. We’ve also seen Commonwealth Records at the meet from Cate Campbell (100 free), Taylor Ruck (200 free), and the Aussie women’s 4×200 free relay which Titmus was a key member of.