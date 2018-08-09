Ariarne Titmus Breaks Oceanian, Aussie Records In Women’s 800 Free

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
17-year-old Ariarne Titmus came through with a big performance in the women’s 800 free at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, breaking the Oceanian and Australian National Records in a time of 8:17.07. That swim won her the silver medal behind Katie Ledecky, who broke the meet record with the 5th fastest swim of all-time.
Coming in with a personal best of 8:20.02 from the Commonwealth Games in April, Titmus went out relatively hard and wasn’t far off Ledecky early on in the race. She eventually fell back, and had a push from another American Leah Smith for the silver, but managed to hang on as Smith was just over a tenth behind in 8:17.21.
Titmus lowers the Oceanian Record previously held by New Zealand’s Lauren Boyle at 8:17.65 from the 2015 World Championships, and the Aussie Record previously stood at 8:18.14 from Jessica Ashwood in 2016.
Her swim also moves her into 10th on the all-time top performer’s list:
|
Fastest Performers Ever
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|8:04.79
|2
|Rebecca Adlington
|8:14.10
|3
|Li Bingjie
|8:15.46
|4
|Jazz Carlin
|8:15.54
|5
|Lotte Friis
|8:15.92
|6
|Janet Evans
|8:16.22
|7
|Boglarka Kapas
|8:16.37
|8
|Joanne Jackson
|8:16.66
|9
|Camelia Potec
|8:16.70
|10
|Ariarne Titmus
|8:17.07
Simona Quaderella swam 8.16.45 at Euros this week to move into 8th. Titmus is now 11th.