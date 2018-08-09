Ariarne Titmus Breaks Oceanian, Aussie Records In Women’s 800 Free

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old Ariarne Titmus came through with a big performance in the women’s 800 free at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, breaking the Oceanian and Australian National Records in a time of 8:17.07. That swim won her the silver medal behind Katie Ledecky, who broke the meet record with the 5th fastest swim of all-time.

Coming in with a personal best of 8:20.02 from the Commonwealth Games in April, Titmus went out relatively hard and wasn’t far off Ledecky early on in the race. She eventually fell back, and had a push from another American Leah Smith for the silver, but managed to hang on as Smith was just over a tenth behind in 8:17.21.

Titmus lowers the Oceanian Record previously held by New Zealand’s Lauren Boyle at 8:17.65 from the 2015 World Championships, and the Aussie Record previously stood at 8:18.14 from Jessica Ashwood in 2016.

Her swim also moves her into 10th on the all-time top performer’s list: