Katie Ledecky Lowers Pan Pac Record With 5th Fastest 800 Free Ever

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky broke her second Pan Pacific Championship Record of the competition in just her second swim on Thursday evening in Tokyo, winning the 800 free in a time of 8:09.13 that lowers her 8:11.35 from four years ago on the Gold Coast.

Ledecky was out aggressively, under world record pace through the 300m mark, before falling behind it slightly at the 350 and trailing it the rest of the way. She set the world record of 8:04.79 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The swim of 8:09.13 stands up as the 5th fastest in history, and Ledecky now owns the 20 fastest performances in history. Her season-best of 8:07.27, set at the Indianapolis Pro Swim, ranks 3rd all-time.

In the race for silver, Australian Ariarne Titmus just barely held Ledecky’s American teammate Leah Smith, as Titmus set a new Oceanian Record in 8:17.07. Smith set a personal best by .01 to win the bronze in 8:17.21.