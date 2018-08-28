2018 FINA World Cup Purse Expected To Exceed $2.5 Million USD

The total purse for the 2018 FINA World Cup is expected to exceed $2.5 million USD, with the overall winner for both men and women receiving the largest single score at $150,000.
At each individual competition, prize money will be broken down as follows (per individual event):
- 1st – $1,500
- 2nd – $1,000
- 3rd – $500
- 4th – $400
- 5th – $300
- 6th – $200
For relays, only the top-3 teams will receive prize money (only the mixed 200 free and medley relays are contested):
- 1st – $3,000
- 2nd – $2,000
- 3rd – $1,000
Additionally, each world record swim will give a swimmer an extra $10,000.
Per cluster (there are three), the top-8 men and top-8 women will receive prize money based on the number of points they’ve accumulated. Points are collected from top-3 finishes, world record performances, and the top-3 swims of the meet (based on FINA points) also earn points.
Check out the full points breakdown below:
Medal Points
Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.
- Gold: 12 points
- Silver: 9 points
- Bronze: 6 points
World Record Bonuses
Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.
Performance Bonuses
The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.
- First: 24 points
- Second: 18 points
- Third: 12 points
The top-8 point-getters for each cluster will receive prize money as follows:
- 1st – $50,000
- 2nd – $35,000
- 3rd – $30,000
- 4th – $20,000
- 5th – $10,000
- 6th – $5,000
- 7th – $4,000
- 8th – $3,000
At the end of the series, the top-3 in overall points will receive scores of $150k, $100k and $50k:
- 1st – $150,000
- 2nd – $100,000
- 3rd – $50,000
*All figures are USD
Last year, it was South African Chad Le Clos who won his fourth overall title on the men’s side, while Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom won on the women’s side.
A full breakdown of the money, points and the history of the World Cup can be found on FINA’s ‘Media Book’ here.
