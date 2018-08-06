2018 European Championships: Day 4 prelims live recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s day four in Glasgow and the action continues today with the preliminaries of: Men’s 200 freestyle, 50m butterfly and the women’s 200m breaststroke, 100m backstroke , 1500m freestyle and the 4x100m MIXED medley relay.

Men’s 200m freestyle

World Record (WR): 1;42,00 – Paul Biedermann, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:46,40 – Ivan Girev, 2017

European Record (ER): 1;42,00 – Paul Biedermann, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 1:43,90 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 1:44,89 – Pieter van den Hoogenband, 2002

Top 16 qualifiers:

RAPSYS Danas LTU 1:46.55 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail RUS 1:46.67 GUY James GBR 1:47.67 SWITKOWSKI Jan POL 1:48.09 MEGLI Filippo ITA 1:48.15 STJEPANOVIC Velimir SRB 1:48.22 DOVGALYUK Mikhail RUS 1:48.24 HEIDTMANN Jacob GER 1:48.34 AUBOECK Felix AUT 1:48.37 LOKTEV Denis ISR 1:48.42 SCOTT Duncan W GBR 1:48.53 ATSU Jonathan FRA 1:48.62 BRZOSKOWSKI Maarten NED 1:48.72 LIESS Nils SUI 1:49.00 JARVIS Calum GBR 1:49.19 ANDRUSENKO Viacheslav RUS 1:49.21 MAJCHRZAK Kacper POL 1:49.23 STOLK Kyle NED 1:49.34

Danas Rapsys is entered in this event with the fastest time worldwide in 1:45,12. The men’s 200m freestyle promise to show thrilling races with much European speed. The British swimmers won the 4x200m freestyle relay yesterday. Duncan Scott (1:45,48 – third relay starter) and James Guy (1:45,60 – anchor) put up some speed to secure the victory. Guy cancelled the 200m butterfly final for the team’s success. The anchor of the Italian team, Filippo Megli, grew beyond himself and set a 1:45,44.

Hungarian Bence Biczo won the second heat with a time of 1:51,12, not far off is personal-best time (1:51,08). The third heat featured the first swimmers who stayed under 1:50, fastest in this heat was Spain’s Alex Ramos Frnandez. Heat 4/7 was won by Belgium’s Thomas Thijs. James Guy took the lead in heat 5 after 150m and brought it home in 1:47,67 ahead of Italy’s Filippo Megli (1:48,15). Velimir Stjepanovic wasn’t able to get more morning speed in the water than James Guy, the Serbian was clocked at 1:48,34 in heat 6. Danas Rapsys showed a relaxed race and finished first in 1:46,55 ahead of Russia’s Mikhail Verkovishchev. One Russian and on British swimmer didn’t advance to the semi-final because two teammates were faster.

Women’s 200m breaststroke

World Record (WR): 1:19,11 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2013

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:19,64 – Viktoria Gunes, 2015

European Record (ER): 1:19,11 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2013

European Junior Record (EJ): 2:19,64 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:19,84 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

DEN PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller DEN 2:25.73 DEN BLOMSTERBERG Thea DEN 2:25.98 ESP GARCIA URZAINQUI Marina ESP 2:26.01 RUS SIMONOVA Vitalina RUS 2:26.82 GBR RENSHAW Molly GBR 2:26.88 ESP VALL MONTERO Jessica ESP 2:26.94 POR KAMINSKAYA Victoria POR 2:27.34 GBR TUTTON Chloe GBR 2:27.37 RUS EFIMOVA Yuliya RUS 2:27.66 GER STEIGER Jessica GER 2:27.71 ITA FANGIO Francesca ITA 2:27.77 DEN WERMUTH Anna DEN 2:27.78 SUI MAMIE Lisa SUI 2:27.80 BEL LECLUYSE Fanny BEL 2:28.77 FRA DEBERGHES Fanny FRA 2:29.07 TUR GUNES Viktoria Zeynep TUR 2:29.33 ITA PIROVANO Anna ITA 2:29.46

Yuliya Efimova leads the World Ranking with a time of 2:20,72. She grabbed the gold medal yesterday in the 100m breaststroke in 1:05,53. The next fastest European swimmer in 2018 in the 200m is Great Britain’s Molly Renshaw (2:23,28). Also the World Junior Record Holder, Viktoria Gunes, and 29-year-old World Record Holder, Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, are found in the psych sheet.

Vitalina Simonova (RUS) and Jessica Vall Montero (ESP) controlled heat 2 of 4 with the two fastest times: 2:26,82 for Simonova and 2:26,94 for Vall Montero. Denmark’s Thea Blomsterberg showed some teenage speed and won heat 3 with a time of 2:25,98. The 16-year-old improved her personal-best time by nearly 2 seconds (previous personal-best: 2:27,83).

No surprises in the fastest heat, World Record Holder Rikke Moeller-Pedersen touched the wall first in 2:25,73. Yuliya Efimova took it easy and was clocked at 2:27,66.

Two Danish ladies were the fastest swimmers into the semi-finals with Rikke Moeller-Pedersen and youngster Thea Bolmsterberg. Her teammate Anna Wermuth was the only swimmer who is out of the semi-finals (only two swimmers per nation rule).

Men’s 50m butterfly

World Record (WR): 22,27 – Andriy Govorov, 2008

World Junior Record (WJ): 23,22 – Michael Andrew, 2017

European Record (ER): 22,27 – Andriy Govorov, 2008

European Junior Record (EJ): 23,28 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 22,73 – Andriy Govorov, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

Andriy Govorov is the defending European Champion. He also set a new World Record (22,27) last month. Great Britain’s Ben Proud won the gold medal at the 2017 World Championships. Proud certainly has ambitions to go for the title.

Women’s 100m backstroke

World Record (WR): 58,00 – Kathleen Baker, 2018

World Junior Record (WJ): 58,83 – Regan Smith, 2018

European Record (ER): 58,12 – Gemma Spofforth, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 59,62 – Polina Egorova, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 58,73 – Mie Nielsen, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

Today Hungarian star Katinka Hosszu is set to swim her first individual event. The 2016 Olympic Champion in the 100m backstroke entered a lighter schedule that we’re used to seeing from her. The 29-year-old enters the event as the top seed with her time of 58.80 from last summer’s World Championships, but only ranks 52nd in the world this year with a 2018 best of 1:00.70. The fastest European backstrokers will compete against Hosszu: Anastasia Fesikova, Mie Nielsen, Georgia Davies and Daria Ustinova.

4x100m Mixed Medley Relay

World Record (WR): 3:38,56 – USA, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:45,85 – Russia, 2015

European Record (ER): 3_41.56 – Great Britain, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 3:47,99 – Russia, 2018

Championship Record (CR): 3:44,02 – Great Britain, 2014

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 1500m freestyle

World Record (WR): 15:20,48 – KatieLedecky, 2018

World Junior Record (WJ): 15:28,36, Katie Ledecky, 2014

European Record (ER): 14:38,88 – Lotte Friis, 2013

European Junior Record (EJ): 16:02,29 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 15:50,22 – Boglarka Kapas, 2016

Top 8 qualifiers: