2018 ACC Women’s Championship Psych Sheets Released

The un-cut psych sheets for the 2018 women’s ACC swimming & diving championships have been released. The psych sheets don’t tell much, because most swimmers are entered in more than the allotted 3 individual events.
NC State are the defending conference champions, scoring 1183.5 for an 83-point margin over Virginia. Louisville, in 3rd, 73.5 points back of Virginia.
In spite of the over-entering, we were able to glean a few key pieces of information. The most interesting of those observations are bullet-pointed below:
- NC State’s Ky-lee Perry, who was dislocated her elbow in January, is entered in the meet. We checked with head coach Braden Holloway, though, and he said that whether she’s available would be an “11th hour” decision, and that we shouldn’t read too far into that entry just yet. Perry is the defending ACC Champion in the 50 free, and her mid-season 22.01 is likely already fast enough to qualify for her NCAAs.
- Of the 5 ACC women who have top-10-in-the-conference times in more than 3 events (excluding the 1000), there is only 1 that has entered only 3 events at ACCs. Virginia Tech sophomore Reka Gyorgy will swim the 200 IM (1:57.11 – 4th), the 400 IM (4:07.45 – 1st), and the 200 back (1:55.09 – 10th). That means she’s skipping the 200 free, where she’s also 10th-best in the conference this season in 1:46.73.
- Outside of Gryorgy, the top 10 swimmers this season in the ACC are pre-entered in their events in all but one event: the 200 fly. There, 6th seed Hannah Moore, an NC State senior, and Alina Kendzior, a Louisville junior, are both absent. Those would have been the #6 and #10 seeds. Kendzior is over-entered in 4 other races – the 200 IM (11th – 1:59.40), the 100 fly (45th – 55.70), the 100 back (4th – 52.60), and the 200 back (4th – 1:53.78). Her lineup was 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM at the mid-season Winter National Championships.
- Moore, meanwhile, is entered in the 500 free (4th – 4:42.16), 400 IM (2nd – 4:08.74), 200 free (19th – 1:47.61), and 1650 free (1st – 15:54.42). The 200 free is the obvious odd-event-out, given that it comes right after one of her primary events: the 400 IM.
- The conference’s best swimmer, Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, is entered in 5 events – the 500 free (4:35.78 – 1st), the 50 free (21.87 – 3rd), the 100 fly (50.92 – 1st), the 200 free (1:41.17 – 1st), and the 100 free (46.70 – 1st). She’s an NCAA top 3 contender in all 5 of those events, though the 50 free is probably her weakest of those, and she probably won’t beat Katie Ledecky in March in the 500 free.
