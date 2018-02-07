2018 ACC Women’s Championship Psych Sheets Released

The un-cut psych sheets for the 2018 women’s ACC swimming & diving championships have been released. The psych sheets don’t tell much, because most swimmers are entered in more than the allotted 3 individual events.

NC State are the defending conference champions, scoring 1183.5 for an 83-point margin over Virginia. Louisville, in 3rd, 73.5 points back of Virginia.

In spite of the over-entering, we were able to glean a few key pieces of information. The most interesting of those observations are bullet-pointed below: