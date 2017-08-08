2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS
- August 8 – 12, 2017
- East Meadow, NY (Long Island)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Psych sheet
- Prelims Timeline
- Live results
- Day 1 finals heat sheet
This morning, 15-year-old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays put up a very impressive 1:59.18 in the 200 fly, and he’ll be battling with North Texas Nadadores’ Jack LeVant in that final tonight, along with Andrew Koustik (2:00.40) and 15-year-old Luca Urlando of DART (2:00.33). Koustik’s PR of 1:58.55 is the fastest of the field.
Dakota Luther, the sole World Champs qualifier at this meet, will be racing for the 200 fly title after going the top time in prelims with a 2:11.40.
If Erica Sullivan is racing this meet, she’ll be the heavy favorite for the 800 tonight. It’s the only distance race she didn’t swim at US Open, and with her huge swims at that meet, we could see something big from her here.
Girls 200 Butterfly – Finals
- WJR: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa
Meet: 2:09.28 – Jasmine Tosky
- 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary T. Meagher
- 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary T. Meagher
- 17-18 NAG: 2:06.95 – Katie McLaughlin
- Olivia Carter, Enfinity 2:09.02
- Lindsay Looney, Metroplex 2:09.22
- Dakota Luther, Austin Swim Club 2:09.58
Taking the 2017 U.S. Junior National title in the girls’ 200 fly was Olivia Carter of Enfinity Aquatics. Carter overtook Dakota Luther, the top seed, with a great final 50 to touch for the win at 2:09.02. She moves to #9 all-time in the 17-18 age group, just .06 ahead of Misty Hyman. Luther would also be passed at the finish by Metroplex’s Lindsay Looney, who touched at 2:09.22. The 16-year-old Looney now ranks 4th in the 15-16 age group rankings, as both Carter and Looney went faster than Jasmine Tosky’s meet record from 2010.
Luther wound up third in 2:09.58, less than a second off of her lifetime best. Luther and Carter will be teammates next fall as freshmen at the University of Georgia– that’s a lot of butterfly speed incoming for the Bulldogs.
NCAP’s Isabella Gati was 4th in 2:13.34, as the rest of the field was well back of the top three finishers.
Alex Reddington of Highlands Ranch posted a 2:13.89 to take the B final, lopping over two seconds off of her prelims time and over a second off of her entry time.
Boys 200 Butterfly – Finals
- WJR: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak
- Meet: 1:56.54 – Andrew Seliskar
- 13-14 NAG: 1:59.02 – Michael Phelps
- 15-16 NAG: 1:54.58 – Michael Phelps
- 17-18 NAG: 1:53.93 – Michael Phelps
Girls 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- WJR: 1:05.21 – Ruta Meilutyte
- Meet: 1:08.11 – Zoe Bartel
- 13-14 NAG: 1:08.09 – Amanda Beard
- 15-16 NAG: 1:07.05 – Megan Quann
- 17-18 NAG: 1:05.75 – Kasey Carlson
Boys 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- WJR: 59.23 – Nicolo Martinenghi
- Meet: 1:00.08 – Michael Andrew
- 13-14 NAG: 1:03.32 – Reece Whitley
- 15-16 NAG: 1:00.68 – Michael Andrew
- 17-18 NAG: 59.82 – Michael Andrew
Girls 800 Freestyle – Timed Final
- WJR: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky
- Meet: 8:30.84 – G Ryan
- 13-14 NAG: 8:28.54 – Becca Mann
- 15-16 NAG: 8:13.86 – Katie Ledecky
- 17-18 NAG: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky
Boys 1500 Freestyle – Timed Final
- WJR: 14:48.76 – Mack Horton
- Meet: 15:17.60 – Aaron Apel
- 13-14 NAG: 15:31.03 – Jesse Vassallo
- 15-16 NAG: 15:03.91 – Bobby Hackett
- 17-18 NAG: 14:45.29 – Larsen Jensen
Luca Urlando also gonna be one to look out for in the upcoming years