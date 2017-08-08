2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

This morning, 15-year-old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays put up a very impressive 1:59.18 in the 200 fly, and he’ll be battling with North Texas Nadadores’ Jack LeVant in that final tonight, along with Andrew Koustik (2:00.40) and 15-year-old Luca Urlando of DART (2:00.33). Koustik’s PR of 1:58.55 is the fastest of the field.

Dakota Luther, the sole World Champs qualifier at this meet, will be racing for the 200 fly title after going the top time in prelims with a 2:11.40.

If Erica Sullivan is racing this meet, she’ll be the heavy favorite for the 800 tonight. It’s the only distance race she didn’t swim at US Open, and with her huge swims at that meet, we could see something big from her here.

Girls 200 Butterfly – Finals

WJR: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa

Meet: 2:09.28 – Jasmine Tosky

13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary T. Meagher

15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary T. Meagher

17-18 NAG: 2:06.95 – Katie McLaughlin

Olivia Carter, Enfinity 2:09.02 Lindsay Looney, Metroplex 2:09.22 Dakota Luther, Austin Swim Club 2:09.58

Taking the 2017 U.S. Junior National title in the girls’ 200 fly was Olivia Carter of Enfinity Aquatics. Carter overtook Dakota Luther, the top seed, with a great final 50 to touch for the win at 2:09.02. She moves to #9 all-time in the 17-18 age group, just .06 ahead of Misty Hyman. Luther would also be passed at the finish by Metroplex’s Lindsay Looney, who touched at 2:09.22. The 16-year-old Looney now ranks 4th in the 15-16 age group rankings, as both Carter and Looney went faster than Jasmine Tosky’s meet record from 2010.

Luther wound up third in 2:09.58, less than a second off of her lifetime best. Luther and Carter will be teammates next fall as freshmen at the University of Georgia– that’s a lot of butterfly speed incoming for the Bulldogs.

NCAP’s Isabella Gati was 4th in 2:13.34, as the rest of the field was well back of the top three finishers.

Alex Reddington of Highlands Ranch posted a 2:13.89 to take the B final, lopping over two seconds off of her prelims time and over a second off of her entry time.

Boys 200 Butterfly – Finals

WJR: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak

Meet: 1:56.54 – Andrew Seliskar

13-14 NAG: 1:59.02 – Michael Phelps

15-16 NAG: 1:54.58 – Michael Phelps

17-18 NAG: 1:53.93 – Michael Phelps

Girls 100 Breaststroke – Finals

WJR: 1:05.21 – Ruta Meilutyte

Meet: 1:08.11 – Zoe Bartel

13-14 NAG: 1:08.09 – Amanda Beard

15-16 NAG: 1:07.05 – Megan Quann

17-18 NAG: 1:05.75 – Kasey Carlson

Boys 100 Breaststroke – Finals

WJR: 59.23 – Nicolo Martinenghi

Meet: 1:00.08 – Michael Andrew

13-14 NAG: 1:03.32 – Reece Whitley

15-16 NAG: 1:00.68 – Michael Andrew

17-18 NAG: 59.82 – Michael Andrew

Girls 800 Freestyle – Timed Final

WJR: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky

Meet: 8:30.84 – G Ryan

13-14 NAG: 8:28.54 – Becca Mann

15-16 NAG: 8:13.86 – Katie Ledecky

17-18 NAG: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky

Boys 1500 Freestyle – Timed Final