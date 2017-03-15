2017 NCAA Division III Women: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • March 15-18, 2017
  • CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
Women’s 500-yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/11 Kendra Stern Amherst

Top 8 qualifiers:

  1. Marysol Arce, Kenyon, 4:51.47
  2. Angela Newlon, DePauw, 4:51.88
  3. Nicole Zanolli, Wash U. MO, 4:51.95
  4. Meg Stanley, Ill Wesleyan, 4:52.47
  5. Campbell Costley, Denison, 4:52.65
  6. Monica Sears, Bates, 4:54.21
  7. Lauren Jones, Williams, 4:54.67
  8. Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon, 4:54.71

 

 

 

 

Women’s 200-yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Women’s 50-yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 22.66 2/14/13 Kirsten Nitz Wheaton (IL)
Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay – Prelims

3-meter Diving (W) – Prelims

