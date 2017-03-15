2017 NCAA Division III Women: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 15-18, 2017
- CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
Women’s 500-yard Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/11 Kendra Stern Amherst
Top 8 qualifiers:
- Marysol Arce, Kenyon, 4:51.47
- Angela Newlon, DePauw, 4:51.88
- Nicole Zanolli, Wash U. MO, 4:51.95
- Meg Stanley, Ill Wesleyan, 4:52.47
- Campbell Costley, Denison, 4:52.65
- Monica Sears, Bates, 4:54.21
- Lauren Jones, Williams, 4:54.67
- Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon, 4:54.71
Women’s 200-yard Individual Medley – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:58.81 3/20/13 Caroline Wilson Williams
Women’s 50-yard Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 22.66 2/14/13 Kirsten Nitz Wheaton (IL)
- Meet Record: 22.71 3/18/09 Elizabeth Carlton Kenyon
Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay – Prelims
- NCAA DIII Record: 1:40.58 3/18/2015, Kenyon (Oberholzer, Duncan, Cooper, McLeod)
3-meter Diving (W) – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 517.10 3/20/10 Hayley Emerick Trinity (TX)
