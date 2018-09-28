2016 Short Course Worlds Medalist Shinri Shioura Out For Season

Elite Japanese sprinter Shinri Shioura has withdrawn from the remainder of the 2018 racing season due to complications with tonsillitis, the 26-year-old announced on Twitter today, Friday, September 28th.

The Pan Pacific Championships relay bronze medalist had earlier pulled out of the Japanese Sports Festival this month due to coming down with tonsillitis, an inflammation of the tonsils. But, the condition has worsened with the freestyle ace saying now, “the abscess surrounding the tonsils has become laryngeal edema and I’ve been hospitalized again.”

Shioura also says he safely underwent sudden surgery yesterday, but will need to cancel all of this year’s competition. He can return to swimming again at the end of October, per his social media announcement.

The racer’s withdrawal means he will be out of next month’s Japanese Short Course World Championships Trials meet, as well as the actual Short Course World Championships slated for China in December. At the 2016 edition of the Short Course World Championships, Shioura took silver in the men’s 100m freestyle, bronze in the 100m IM and collected 2 bronze relay medals.

