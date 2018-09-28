Atherton, Winnington Among Young Stars At Aussie Uni Nationals

Bond University came out on top of the competitive swimming combined team scores at the 2018 Australian Unisport Nationals (Div 1) that wrapped up on the Gold Coast yesterday. In the Unisport Nationals, Australia’s top 10 universities compete across 33 sports, with swimming having taken place September 25th – September 27th.

Behind Bond, who captured 291 points to take the combined team score, was Sydney University of Technology with 225 points, followed by Monash University with 179. Within just the women’s competition, Bond still came out on top with 179 points, followed by Sydney University of Technology (101) and Melbourne University (76). The men’s competition saw Monash University top the points with 131, followed by Sydney University of Technology and Bond University who finished with respective totals of 124 and 112.

Meet Results

With the Australian Short Course Championships, the meet that doubles as the nation’s Short Course World Championships Trials, coming up in just a few weeks, this inter-university championship served as more of an in-season competition for the elite talent taking part. Below are the top results from just a few of the high-profile Aussies who competed this week.