11 Ways Masters And Age Group Meets Are Different

I was at our team’s Masters meet this weekend and I noticed how the energy was different than at an age group meet. In addition to fewer swimmers and spectators, everyone looked relaxed. Yes, there were a few anxious swimmers but, generally, the atmosphere was very laid back and upbeat. A friend explained it like this: “Masters has more of a party atmosphere of a community of swimmers rather than the nervous energy found at age group meets.”

Here are 11 ways Masters meets are different than age group meets:

ONE

Everyone at a Masters meet—the swimmers, coaches, officials and family—really want to be there. Or, they wouldn’t be there.

TWO

Young kids drop time as they improve and get older. Masters may not.

THREE

Masters swimmers are happy when they age up because they feel it’s an advantage to be the youngest in their age group.

FOUR

Although some Masters swimmers may be focused and serious, mostly they’re laughing and joking. There’s not much at stake for them.

FIVE

Masters swimmers feel like they’ve won if they make it off the blocks and complete their event close to the time they swam the year before.

SIX

Getting out of the deep end without a ladder can feel like a major accomplishment in itself.

SEVEN

You will not see a single crazy parent anywhere at a Masters meet.

EIGHT

Nobody is trying for junior national cuts or college scholarships.

NINE

Every Masters swimmer is self-motivated and has their own reason to compete whether it’s strictly fitness, getting a national time or getting out of their comfort zones.

TEN

Nobody is nervous watching you swim.

ELEVEN

Every swimmer gets out of the water with a smile on their face. You won’t see any tears.

In what other ways are Masters meets different than age group meets?