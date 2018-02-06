11 Ways Masters And Age Group Meets Are Different

February 06th, 2018 Lifestyle

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

I was at our teams Masters meet this weekend and I noticed how the energy was different than at an age group meet. In addition to fewer swimmers and spectators, everyone looked relaxed. Yes, there were a few anxious swimmers but, generally, the atmosphere was very laid back and upbeat. A friend explained it like this: Masters has more of a party atmosphere of a community of swimmers rather than the nervous energy found at age group meets.”

Here are 11 ways Masters meets are different than age group meets:

ONE

Everyone at a Masters meetthe swimmers, coaches, officials and familyreally want to be there. Or, they wouldnt be there.

TWO

Young kids drop time as they improve and get older. Masters may not.

THREE

Masters swimmers are happy when they age up because they feel its an advantage to be the youngest in their age group.

FOUR

Although some Masters swimmers may be focused and serious, mostly theyre laughing and joking. Theres not much at stake for them.

FIVE

Masters swimmers feel like they’ve won if they make it off the blocks and complete their event close to the time they swam the year before.

SIX

Getting out of the deep end without a ladder can feel like a major accomplishment in itself.

SEVEN

You will not see a single crazy parent anywhere at a Masters meet.

EIGHT

Nobody is trying for junior national cuts or college scholarships.

NINE

Every Masters swimmer is self-motivated and has their own reason to compete whether its strictly fitness, getting a national time or getting out of their comfort zones.

TEN

Nobody is nervous watching you swim.

ELEVEN

Every swimmer gets out of the water with a smile on their face. You wont see any tears.

In what other ways are Masters meets different than age group meets?

13 Comments on "11 Ways Masters And Age Group Meets Are Different"

Jeff

There is alcohol (jk–maybe)

4 hours 22 minutes ago
DragonSwim

Or at the very least, there is afterwards!

3 hours 35 minutes ago
Rob

Or sometimes before. Getting up on the starting block with a hangover can be a real hazard.

2 hours 10 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

“You will not see a single crazy parent anywhere at a Masters meet.”

EDIT: “You will find the crazy parents in the water at Masters meets.”

3 hours 39 minutes ago
Dan
Last year at master’s nationals I saw a guy berate the officials for a dq, similar to what you would see for a parent arguing after their kid got dq’d. The guy was very slow and would not have been anywhere near the top of his age group. In general though, I thought it felt a lot like being at an age group meet (as opposed to college or senior level meets). It was very fun and relaxed. Go out and race without much pressure. I was surprised that literally everyone was in a new tech suit. And people seemed a little more prepared than I would have guessed (not a bunch of 9-5ers who only swim a couple times… Read more »
37 minutes 14 seconds ago
Years of Plain Suck

My favorite definition of a Masters swimmer:

“A 10 & Under with a charge card.”

3 hours 37 minutes ago