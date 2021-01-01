1:02/2:19 Breaststroker Anna Newman of MOR Commits to Davidson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Newman of Raleigh, North Carolina make the two-and-a-half hour journey west to attend Davidson College beginning next fall. A senior at Cary Academy, she swims year-round swims for Coach Silver in the Raleigh Senior Elite group at Marlins of Raleigh.

Newman competed in February at the 2020 North Carolina Independent Schools Division I State Swimming and Diving Championships. She swam the 100 breast and 100 free and finished 3rd and 7th, respectfully. While just off her PB in the free, she dropped over 1.4 seconds in prelims of the 100 breast to earn a (then) lifetime best of 1:04.56. A month later she was a B-finalist in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at Cary Sectionals, placing 13th in both events.

In December, competing at 2020 USA Swimming 18&U Winter Championships, Newman took another 2.1 seconds off her 100 breast time to land a Summer Juniors cut with 1:02.47. She also logged new PBs in the 100 free, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.57

100 free – 54.16

100 breast – 1:02.47

200 breast – 2:19.50

200 IM – 2:11.00

400 IM – 4:37.58

Newman will join MOR teammate Kyra Dalbo in the Wildcats’ class of 2025 next fall. Her best times would have made her an A finalist in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2020 Atlantic 10 Championships, where the Davidson women finished 5th of 11 teams.

