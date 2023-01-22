Zoe Dixon Swims 1:55 200 Back and 1:57 200 Fly in Florida’s Win over FSU

Florida vs Florida State

Jan. 20, 2023

SCY (25 yards

Results on Meet Mobile search “UF vs FSU”

Men: UF 179- FSU 118, Women: UF 191- FSU 103

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Florida freshman Zoe Dixon. Dixon swam to three wins on the day. Dixon began her day with a win in the 200 fly swimming a 1:57.89. That was a season best for the freshman who has a lifetime best of 1:56.21 from 2022 NCSAs. This was much faster than she swam in the event at midseason as she swam a 2:01.85 then.

Dixon also swam faster than she did at midseason in her next win. Dixon won the 200 back in a 1:55.02, faster than the 1:57.22 that she swam at midseason. Her lifetime best in the event stands at a 1:53.82. Dixon closed the meet with a win in the 400 IM as she touched in a 4:14.58, just off the 4:14.50 that she swam at midseason.

Dixon was not the only Gator to have three wins on the day as Ekaterina Nikonova picked up wins in the 50, 100, and 200 frees. Nikonova swam a 22.67 in the 50, 49.46 in the 100, and a 1:47.80 in the 200 free. None of those times were far off of what she swam at midseason as she swam 22.40, 48.56, and 1:45.12 then. Nikonova swam the second leg of the Gators’ winning 200 free relay that touched in a 1:30.48.

Fifth year Nina Kucheran swept the breaststroke events touching in a 1:01.61 in the 100 and a 2:12.94 in the 200. Notably, Kucheran transferred from Florida State to Florida. Kucheran also swam the breaststroke leg on Florida’s winning 200 medley relay that touched first in a 1:38.69.

Florida also swept the diving events as Maha Amer won the 1 meter in a 329.10 and the 3 meter in a 319.95.

Emma Weyant competed in her second meet for the Gators. Weyant won the 1650 freestyle in a 16:08.24. That time sits at #8 so far in the NCAA this season. Notably, Weyant was faster here than she was in the event at last year’s NCAA Championships as she swam a 16:08.34 then.

Weyant also competed in the 200 back and touched in a 1:56.85 and also led off the team’s 200 freestyle relay in a 24.36 50 split.

Highlighting the Florida State women’s meet was Sophie Freeman who won the 100 fly in a personal best of 53.97. That was not her only personal best at the meet though as she also swam a 1:59.64 in the 200 backstroke. That was her first time under the 2:00 mark.

Other event winners were:

Highlighting the men’s side was Alfonso Mestre who won two event for the Gators. Mestre won the 200 free in a 1:37.02 and the 500 free in a 4:19.23. Both times were around what he swam in the events a year ago.

Also winning two events for Florida was Josh Liendo. Liendo picked up individual wins in the 50 free with a 19.61 and the 100 fly with a 46.45. In the 200 medley relay, Liendo swam the fly leg. The team of Adam Chaney, Aleksas Savickas, Liendo, and Alberto Mestre touched in a final time of 1:26.53.

Liendo currently is #2 in the NCAA in the 50 free and #5 in the 100 free after his times of 18.83 and 41.70 from midseason.

Savickas picked up an individual win as well as he won the 100 breast in a 53.77. He also finished second in the 200 breast with a 1:58.70. Teammate Mateusz Dubas captured the win in the event wiht a 1:58.12.

Liendo was also key to the winning 200 free relay for Florida. Liendo had the fastest split with a 19.34 on the second leg. The relay of Macguire McDuff, Liendo, Alberto Mestre, and Eric Friese touched in a final time of 1:19.05.

Leo Garcia swept the diving events for Florida winning the 1 meter in a 359.10 and the 3 meter in a 439.43.

Highlighting the meet for Florida State was Mason Herbert who won the 100 back in a 47.39 and finished second behind Liendo in the 100 fly touching in a 47.68.

Teammate Arijus Pavlidi helped the team to a backstroke sweep as he won the 200 back in a 1:46.15. He also was third in the 100 back in a 48.82.

Utku Kurtdere is the final event winner for Florida State as he won the 400 IM in a 3:53.68. He also finished third in the 200 free swimming to a personal best time of 1:37.53.

Other event winners include: