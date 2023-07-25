Zhang Yufei Says She Is In 90% Of Her Tokyo Olympic Form At Best (Chinese Interview)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning the women’s 100 fly gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, Zhang Yufei did an interview with Chinese TV broadcast company CCTV (China Central Television), where she described how she felt about her race. In that interview, she said she wasn’t at her best and was in 90% of the shape she was in two years ago during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, she also said that she was also happy to finally be standing on top of the podium after getting beaten by rivals Maggie MacNeil and Torri Huske in the past.

Here is the full interview video in Chinese, courtesy of @swimcoverage:

Very good insight from Zhang! It’s interesting how she said she was only 90% of her Tokyo form. Though she said she was happy to be on top now because she’s been beaten by MacNeil and Huske in the past. https://t.co/GeP0wQKACv — Yanyan Li (@yyanyanli1) July 25, 2023

Full Interview, Translated Into English:

I finally got World Championships gold in the 100 fly! Actually, my time wasn’t super good. But I’ve competed with MacNeil and Huske for many years and I’ve always been defeated by them, so this time I was happy I finally could beat them. I understand that my form right now isn’t the best—at most, I’m around 90% of where I was at during the Tokyo Olympics. What I’m content about this time is that in my prelims, semi-finals, and finals races, every start and every meter of my swims met my expectations and I understood how I was performing. If I believe, I can be the best!

In addition, Zhang was also asked to conduct an interview with World Aquatics in English.

“I think this time is not very good because it’s slow,” Zhang said in English. “But this is my first gold medal, so I feel amazing and I feel wonderful. I still have the 50 and 200 fly and many relays, and I hope I can win many more medals.”

女子100mバタフライ金メダル

張雨霏選手

「タイムはそんなによくないけど、この種目で初めての金メダルなのでアメイジングでワンダフルよ！残りの種目でもたくさんメダルを獲りたいです」 Zhang Yufei pic.twitter.com/JWCdyD056k — 競泳NEWS (@swimcoverage) July 24, 2023

Zhang won her 100 fly race in a time of 56.13, which was her second-fastest performance ever. The only time she had been faster was at the Tokyo Olympics, where she went 55.64 to take silver and become the third-fastest performer ever. In that same race, MacNeil took silver while Huske got bronze. MacNeil had beaten out Zhang for Tokyo Olympic gold, while Huske beat her to win gold at the 2022 World Championships. At the 2022 Short Course World Championships, MacNeil and Huske tied for 50 fly gold while Zhang took bronze.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Zhang set her personal best times in both the 100 and 200 fly. In the 200 fly, she dominated to win gold, clocking a 2:03.87 to set the textile World Record. However, Zhang’s 50 fly personal best came from the 2022 World Championships and 2023 Chinese Nationals—at both meets, she went 25.32 to set the Chinese record.

Zhang still has the 50 and 200 fly left to swim at the 2023 Worlds. In addition, she will also be expected to compete on several Chinese relays.