Zalan Sarkany Shatters ASU 1650 Free Record In 14:49.68 At UNLV First Chance Invite

2023 UNLV First Chance Invite

February 10-11, 2023

Las Vegas, Nevada

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Arizona State freshman Zalan Sarkany continued his impressive start to his collegiate career on Friday, obliterating the school record in the 1650 freestyle at the UNLV First Chance Invite.

Sarkany, who has already lowered the ASU record in the 1000 free three times in three meets since joining the team in January, clocked in a time of 14:49.68 in his first-ever 1650, taking just over a second off the previous mark of 14:50.70 set by Gordon Mason at last year’s Pac-12 Championships.

He’s on a tear ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Over the weekend, Zalan Sarkany set a new school record in the 1650 free at the UNLV First Chance Invitational 😈#ForksUp | #O2V pic.twitter.com/aRuiGbsvNK — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) February 13, 2023

A native of Budapest, Hungary, Sarkany now ranks seventh in the NCAA this season in the 1650 free, and has positioned himself to earn an invite to the NCAA Championships based on that performance and thus won’t need to fully taper for Pac-12s. Last season, it took 14:55.21 to earn an NCAA invite.

2022-23 NCAA Rankings, Men’s 1650 Freestyle

Victor Johansson (Alabama), 14:39.63 Alec Enyeart (Texas), 14:43.39 Jake Magahey (Georgia), 14:44.58 Ross Dant (NC State), 14:44.87 Charlie Clark (Ohio State), 14:46.80 Tyler Watson (Florida), 14:48.34 Zalan Sarkany (Arizona State), 14:49.68 Levi Sandidge (Kentucky), 14:51.24 Will Gallant (NC State), 14:51.52 Chris Nagy (Minnesota), 14:52.62

Zarkany’s Splits

22.86

48.49 (25.63)

1:14.53 (26.04)

1:41.01 (26.48)

2:07.61 (26.60)

2:34.34 (26.73)

3:01.08 (26.74)

3:27.77 (26.69)

3:54.69 (26.92)

4:21.63 (26.94)

4:48.46 (26.83)

5:15.40 (26.94)

5:42.49 (27.09)

6:09.52 (27.03)

6:36.75 (27.23)

7:03.87 (27.12)

7:31.17 (27.30)

7:58.47 (27.30)

8:25.82 (27.35)

8:53.30 (27.48)

9:20.57 (27.27)

9:47.98 (27.41)

10:15.54 (27.56)

10:42.92 (27.38)

11:10.41 (27.49)

11:37.95 (27.54)

12:05.42 (27.47)

12:33.05 (27.63)

13:00.75 (27.70)

13:28.33 (27.58)

13:55.89 (27.56)

14:23.17 (27.28)

14:49.68 (26.51)

In just seven swims with the Sun Devils thus far, Sarkany has now broken a program record in four of them.

SARKANY’S ASU PERFORMANCES

ASU Vs. Stanford – January 20

500 free – 4:17.83

1000 free – 8:50.56 (broke school record)

ASU Vs. Cal – January 21

500 free – 4:17.81

1000 free – 8:50.25 (broke school record)

ASU Vs. Arizona – February 4

500 free – 4:20.57

1000 free – 8:49.31 (broke school record)

UNLV First Chance Invitational – February 10

1650 free – 14:49.68 (broke school record)

Sarkany, 19, has raced the 1500 free in long course and short course meters multiple times prior to the start of his collegiate career, including clocking 14:44.74 in SCM this past November. In long course, his best time stands at 15:20.77, set in February 2022.

The freshman was the lone ASU swimmer at the meet, and he was joined by some UNLV athletes on the men’s side while Utah Tech and NAU joined the host Rebels on the women’s side.

Other top performances came from UNLV’s Krzysztof Matuszewski, who set best times in the men’s 100 free (43.60) and 100 fly (47.11), while the women had Utah Tech’s Reese Hazan clock 1:59.71 for a season-best in the 200 back and 51.64 for a PB in the 100 free.