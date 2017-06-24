Yufei Zhang Posts 2:08.1 200 Fly on Day 1 of Chinese Summer Nats

2017 CHINESE SUMMER NATIONALS

Friday, June 23rd-Monday, June 26th

Ganzhou Sports Center Natatorium

50-Meter Course

Results

The 2017 Chinese Summer Nationals are underway, as competition began on Friday at the Ganzhou Sports Center Natatorium. Olympic butterflier Yufei Zhang was among the most impressive performers on day 1 with her victory in the 200 fly. Her winning time of 2:08.16 makes her the 15th fastest performer in the world this year. She’s also the 2nd fastest in China for 2017, sitting behind Zhou Yilin’s 2:07.36 from August.

Chinese freestyle star Qiu Yuhan made a statement in the 100 free final, putting up a quick 54.71 to out-touch Junxuan Yang (54.82) for gold. Veteran Chinese national Teamer Shen Duo made an appearance in the B final, where she registered a time of 57.87.

On the men’s side, Jian He was the only man to break 4:20 in the 400 IM, taking control with his 4:18.60. That moves him up among the top 5 fastest Chinese swimmers this year. He now sits 4th, just tenths behind Yizhe Wang’s 4:18.39 from August.

Additional Day 1 Event Winners