YMCA Pools Around the United States Beginning to Reopen

The YMCA, one of the first organizations in the United States to begin canceling meets and closing pools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is starting to reopen pools throughout the nation.

Outside of school-based pools, YMCA pools are probably the biggest singular lifeblood of competitive swimming, with hundreds of teams across the country based out of Y pools and Y-run pools.

In early March, this year’s YMCA Short Course National Championships, originally scheduled for March 30-April 3, were canceled for the first time since 1947. At that time, all YMCA of the USA staff was informed in an email obtained by that it must cancel all Y-hosted in-person events through April 30, which was obviously extended as the pandemic progressed.

That meet was expected to draw 1,400 swimmers from around the nation. Short Course YMCA national championships have been held yearly since 1923, with the only prior cancelations coming in 1942-45 for World World II, and in 1947.

Later in March, YMCA Long Course Nationals (originally scheduled for July 28th-August 1st) was canceled as well..

Now, pools have opened in at least 30 locations, including (but not limited to) the following: