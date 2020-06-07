IHSA Finalist Kellie Willhite Joins Brown Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kellie Willhite of Metea Valley High School and Maverick Swim Club in Illinois will join Brown University this fall.

I am thrilled to announce my commitment to Brown University! I’m so thankful for the opportunity to study and swim at such an amazing school! I can’t wait to work with Coach Kate and Coach Niko and be part of such a great team! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for always supporting me. Go BRUNO!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.67

100 free – 51.50

100 breast – 1:03.47

200 breast – 2:20.89

200 IM – 2:06.22

Willhite has finished top-eight at the IHSA State Championships twice in the 100 breast, her highest finish coming in 2018 at seventh. At the 2019 IHSA Champs, she led off Metea Valley’s seventh-place medley relay (26.86), and she did the same (23.93) on their runner-up 200 free relay.

With her best times, Willhite would’ve made the B-final in the 100 breast at the 2020 Ivy League Champs, and she would’ve made the 200 breast C-final. She would’ve also been just off of making the 50 free C-final.

Willhite will get two seasons with Brown’s top breaststroker, rising junior Audrey Lukawski (1:02.8/2:14.5), and three seasons with rising sophomore Sasha Liu (1:02.8/2:18.8). She joins Emily Clements, Isabela Antoniuk, Rebecca Waterson and Maria Iorini in the Brown class of 2024.

