Daily Swim Coach Workout #116

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

600 swim @8:30

300 free/back @2:45

200 k/swim @3:00

200 swim @2:30

pull

3 x 400 desc 1-3 @5:20

4 x 200 paddles only neg [email protected]:40

Pre set

3 x 100 @1:15

1 x 200 im @2:50

3 x 100 @1:10

1 x 200 im @1:10

main set 3x

1 x 300 neg split @3:30

4 x 50 (500p) @:45

1 x 150 (500p)@2:10

1 x 300 fast @4:00

1 x 150 Actuve recovery @3:00

400 warm down

