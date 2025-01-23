YMCA Nationals Qualifier Nick Green Headed to Fairfield University for 2025-2026 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

YMCA National Championships qualifier Nick Green is set to swim for Fairfield University beginning this coming fall.

A senior at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, Green currently trains year-round with Upper Main Line YMCA, where he excels at butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke.

Green has been a regular competitor at both the short course and long course YMCA National Championships over the years. At the 2024 YMCA National Championships (SCY), he contested four individual events, placing as high as 30th in the 100 fly in 50.42. Green also finished 33rd in the 200 fly (1:54.25), 86th in the 100 back (53.34) and 144th in the 100 breast (1:02.02).

At the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championship back in February, Green turned in a personal best time in the 100 breast, clocking 59.53 to place 9th overall. He also took 6th in the 100 fly in 50.06 and helped his team to a 4th-place finish in the 200 free relay and a 5th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Green recently competed at the East Coast WinterFest in December 2024, throwing down a series of lifetime best times His top performances included a 21.62 in the 50 free, 1:44.50 in the 200 free, 48.68 in the 100 fly and 1:53.60 in the 200 fly.

Best Times SCY

50 free – 21.62

100 free – 48.90

100 breast – 59.53

100 back – 52.85

100 fly – 48.68

200 fly – 1:53.60

A Division I Mid-Major program, Fairfield competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference; the Stags took 4th overall at the 2024 MAAC Championships. Based on last season’s results, Green would have landed in the ‘A’ final in the 100 fly and the ‘B’ final in the 200 fly. Notably, his lifetime best in the 100 fly would have placed 3rd overall, setting him up to be a strong contributor right from the start.

The full list of recruits joining Green in Fairfield’s class of 2029 thus far includes Colton Driggers (diving), Preston Cleary (distance free), Bobby Regan (breast/IM), Jochi Nolla (distance free), Andrew Nathe (sprint free/breast) and Thomas Yaegel (breast/IM).

