Yasuhiro Koseki Lowers Own SCM 100 Breast JPN Record

61ST JAPANESE SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 26th & Sunday, October 27th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

Day 1 of the 2019 Japanese Short Course Swimming Championships brought a spectacular 400m IM swim by double world champion Daiya Seto, as well as a new 200m free national record by Katsuhiro Matsumoto. Kosuke Matsui also became the first-ever Japanese man to dip under 21 seconds in the SCM 50m free.

You can read about their respective efforts below:

Not to be left out, however, was Pan Pacifics Championships gold medalist Yasuhiro Koseki.

Koseki’s previous personal best and Japanese national record in the men’s 100m breaststroke sat at the 56.13 logged at the 2018 Short Course World Championships. That outing gave him the bronze medal behind winner Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa (56.01) and silver medalist Ilya Shymanovich (56.10) of Belarus.

Tonight in Tokyo however, Koseki shaved .02 off of that record to check-in with a new mark of 56.11 en route to the national title. Splits for Koseki included 26.45/29.66.

His outing tonight also checks-in as the new Asian continental record in the event.