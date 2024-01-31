Wyatt Davis Accepts Three-Month Doping Sanction For Cannabis Use

Former World Junior champion and current Michigan Wolverine Wyatt Davis has accepted a three-month period of ineligibility for a positive doping test collected in June 2023, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Jan. 16.

Davis, 22, tested positive for 11-nor-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol (Carboxy-THC), the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, marijuana and hashish, above the urinary Decision Limit of 180 ng/mL, in a sample collected in-competition at the 2023 U.S. National Championships on June 30, 2023.

Davis had a standout performance at U.S. Nationals, placing 3rd in the men’s 50 back (24.62) and 6th in the 100 back (53.43) in personal best fashion, and added an 18th-place finish in the 200 back (1:59.23) and a 34th-place finish in the 100 fly (54.00).

As a result of the positive test, Davis has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained on or after June 30, meaning only his 100 back performance at Nationals will be disqualified, as it took place on June 30. The 200 back was on June 28, while the 50 back and 100 fly were both on June 29.

In addition to all of his results on or after June 30 being disqualified, Davis’ three-month period of ineligibility didn’t start until Jan. 2, 2024, the date he accepted the sanction.

While the matter was pending, USADA determined that Davis violated his provisional suspension by participating in an activity authorized/organized by a Code Signatory (USA Swimming), meaning he does not receive credit for any time he spent provisionally suspended.

Davis was able to prove that his use of the substance occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance, allowing him to have a reduced sanction per the World Anti-Doping Code, which allows as such for THC, which is classified in a special “Substances of Abuse” category.

Davis has not competed since the conclusion of U.S. Nationals, though he is still listed as a senior on the University of Michigan’s roster for the 2023-24 season.

With his period of ineligibility beginning on Jan. 2, it will conclude on April 2, meaning he will miss the entirety of the college campaign.

Former University of Texas sprinter Tate Jackson received a one-month suspension from USADA for a positive THC test in 2021. An athlete is able to have their period of ineligibility further reduced from three months to one if they satisfactorily complete a Substance of Abuse treatment program approved by USADA.

A former star swimmer at Carmel Swim Club, Davis joined Michigan in the 2020-21 season, earning a runner-up finish at the 2021 Big Ten Championships in the men’s 200 back while also earning top-eight finishes in the 100 back and 200 free, qualifying for the NCAA Championships as a freshman.

Prior to the 2022 NCAA postseason, he returned home to Carmel to focus on mental health and did not compete at Big Tens or NCAAs. He returned to the Wolverines last season, placing 2nd in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 back and 5th in the 100 fly at Big Tens. He then took 23rd in the 100 back and 34th in the 200 back at NCAAs.

Prior to Michigan, Davis won gold in the boys’ 200 back and added an individual silver in the 50 back at the 2019 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

Davis and Jackson are not the only elite swimmers to have been sanctioned for cannabis use in recent years, as 2016 Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling was suspended from international competition for the same offense last year in Singapore.