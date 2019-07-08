World University Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

The 5th night of the World University Games will feature 9 events, including finals of the men’s 800 freestyle, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 100 freestyle, and the women’s 100 butterfly.

Team USA’s Emily Escobedo scared the meet record in the women’s 200 breaststroke in yesterday’s prelims, but will have to contend with Japan’s Kanako Watanabe and South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker in the finals tonight. Another South African, Tayla Lovemore, takes the top seed in the women’s 100 fly. Earlier in the competition, Lovemore won the women’s 50 fly, setting a new South African Record in the process.

In this morning’s prelims, South Africa’s Michael Houlie set a new competition record in the 50 breaststroke with a 26.98 to take the top seed in tonight’s semi-finals. Team USA’s Coleman Stewart neared the 51-second barrier with a 52.39 to take the 2nd seed in the semis of the men’s 100 fly, which is led by Russia’s Aleksandr Sadovnikov. Team USA’s Paige Madden and Gabby DeLoof both comfortably qualified for the semis of the women’s 200 freestyle.

MEN’s 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 7:32.12, Zang Lin (CHN), 2009

Meet Record – 7:45.76, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2017

The men’s 800 freestyle was a closer race than might be expected for the distance. The top five swimmers in the final broke the 7-minute barrier, but Russia’s Anton Nikitin god his hand on the wall first in 7:56.65. Team USA’s Nick Norman got in for silver, just ahead of three tightly-grouped swimmers, touching in 7:57.95. Poland’s Filip Zaborowski got the bronze medal, just .02 ahead of Italy’s Matteo Lamberti, who in turn only out-touched the 5th-place finisher from Spain, Albert Manosa, by 3/10ths.

Team USA could feasibly have gotten two swimmers on the podium, if Robert Finke had not withdrawn from the competition.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009

Meet Record – 1:56.71, Siobahn Haughey (HK), 2017

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Team USA’s Gabby DeLoof and Paige Madden take the top 2 seeds going into tomorrow’s final in the women’s 200 freestyle. DeLoof has been swimming very well this week, and together, DeLoof and Madden helped lead Team USA to victory in the women’s 800 freestyle relay, which they won by nearly 6 seconds over the Italians.

The Italians, meanwhile, will be represented in the finals by Linda Caponi and Alice Scarabelli.

Russia will have a strong presence in the finals of the 200 tomorrow though, as Mariia Baklakova and Irina Krivonogova qualified 3rd and 6th, respectively.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

World Record – 49.82, Michael Phelps (USA), 2009

Meet Record – 50.85, Jason Dunford (KEN), 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

A tightly-bunched field will enter the men’s 100 fly final tomorrow, led by USA’s Jack Saunderson and Brazil’s Iago Moussalem. Saunderson was as fast as 51.49 at the 2018 U.S. National Championships, so there will likely be multiple 51s in the field tomorrow.

The top prelims qualifier, Russia’s Aleksandr Sadovnikov, is also right there with a 52.19, followed closely by two from Japan, Yuya Tanaka and Shinnosuke Ishikawa. Coleman Stewart, a backstroke specialist who is only swimming fly at WUGs, takes the 6th seed for Team USA, having been just a tad off his morning time. Michal Poprawa of Polan and Egor Kuimov round out the field.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record – 2:19.11, Rikke Møller Pedersen (DEN), 2009

Meet Record – 2:22.32, Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2009

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker continues to impress in Napoli. Tonight, Schoenmaker overcame Team USA’s Emily Escobedo and Japanese heavy-hitter Kanako Watanabe to win gold in a time of 2:22.92. What made the difference was a 36.22 split on the final 50, nearly half-a-second faster than either Escobedo or Watanabe. Schoenmaker also won the women’s 100 breaststroke earlier in the competition. South African teammate Kaylene Corbett finished 4th in 2:24.93, and was nearly even with Schoenmaker at 150, but faded on the final portion of the race.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

Meet Record – 47.62, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2013

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record – 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN), 2018

Meet Record – 27.89, Anastasia Zueva (RUS), 2013

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (USA), 2009

Meet Record – 1:54.13, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record — 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Meet Record — 57.63, Katerine Savard (CAN), 2013

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Meet Record – 26.98, Michael Houlie (RSA), 2019

Top 8 Qualifiers: