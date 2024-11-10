World Cup Queens Regan Smith & Kate Douglass on Superb Swims, Travels in Asia, & Friendship

Cumulatively, over the 3 stops of the 2024 World Cup circuit, Kate Douglass and Regan Smith broke 5 worlds records, 11 American records, and earned over $330,000. And they did it all for the plot.

Even though the duo planned to attend the World Cup together months in advance, neither had many expectations going into the series after taking substantial time out of the pool following the Olympic Games in Paris. Both Smith and Douglass’ number one priority was enjoying their time together and rolling with whatever was thrown their way, which ended up being quite a lot.

However, the Olympic champions took what came to them in stride, improving at each of the three stops and ending the series as the top two performers and money earners.