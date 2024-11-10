Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Cup Queens Regan Smith & Kate Douglass on Superb Swims, Travels in Asia, & Friendship

Cumulatively, over the 3 stops of the 2024 World Cup circuit, Kate Douglass and Regan Smith broke 5 worlds records, 11 American records, and earned over $330,000. And they did it all for the plot.

Even though the duo planned to attend the World Cup together months in advance, neither had many expectations going into the series after taking substantial time out of the pool following the Olympic Games in Paris. Both Smith and Douglass’ number one priority was enjoying their time together and rolling with whatever was thrown their way, which ended up being quite a lot.

However, the Olympic champions took what came to them in stride, improving at each of the three stops and ending the series as the top two performers and money earners.

RealCrocker5040
39 seconds ago

Now we need Kaylee and Gretchen to become best friends

Viking Steve
19 minutes ago

We learned that KD is the mother that wears the pants (suit?) in the relationship and that she has been gallivanting around without her ring on!

This friendship will increase both of their swimming longevity which is a win for all fans of USA Swimming….

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Viking Steve
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
20 minutes ago

Eating McDonalds in Singapore and breaking World Records. Now that’s what I want to hear!

