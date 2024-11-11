Miami University Women Win Duel Against In-State Rival Ohio University

Ohio vs. Miami-OH

November 9, 2024

Oxford, OH

25 Yards (SCY)

Courtesy: Miami-OH Athletics

Oxford, Ohio. — The Miami University women’s swimming and diving team hosted Ohio University on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center. The women went on to defeat the Bobcats, 163-137.

Both the RedHawks men and women will return to the pool against Oakland University on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. back in Oxford in the Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center.

Courtesy: Ohio University Athletics

OXFORD, Ohio –- The Ohio swim and dive team returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 9), falling to Mid-American Conference foe Miami, 163-137, in Oxford.

The Bobcats opened the meet with the 200-yard medley relay, with the Ohio ‘A’ team of junior Allison Schrank (Blaine, Minn.), junior Casadie DiBetta (St. Clairsville, Ohio), freshman Jordan Claypoole (Parkersburg, W. Va.) and graduate student Caroline Dunigan (Lansdale, Pa.) placing second with a time of 1:43.84.

In the 1,000-yard freestyle, senior Gabrielle McKee (Gilbertsville, Pa.) placed third in 10:28.27, followed by junior Anna McGrath (Lewis Center, Ohio) in fourth (10:29.79) and freshman Melissa Blaine (Cape Coral, Fla.) in fifth (10:34.24)

The 200 free saw sophomore Zita Szoke (Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary) place first overall with a time of 1:49.77, while sophomore Katie Buroker (Zionsville, Ind.) placed third (1:55.05) and junior Peyton Binns (Hudson, Ohio) in fifth (1:56.63).

Schrank placed third in the 100-yard backstroke, touching in with a time of 57.10, while DiBetta placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing the race in 1:02.88. Senior Julia Strine (Shippensburg, Pa.) placed third in the event (1:04.77), while junior Emily Ellsworth (Westerville, Ohio) placed fourth (1:04.77).

McKee returned to the pool and placed second in the 200 fly, touching in with a time of 2:04.17. Szoke took first in the 50 free, finishing with a time of 23.13, while Dunigan placed fourth in 23.94).

Szoke then took first in the 100 free, touching in with a time of 50.02, while Dunigan placed fourth in 52.31.

The Bobcats took the top four spots in the 200-yard breaststroke, with DiBetta placing first with a time of 2:18.61. Strine placed second (2:20.97), Ellsworth in third (2:21.07) and senior Edie Sawyer (Cranberry Township, Pa.) in fourth with a time of 2:23.64.

McKee placed first in the 500 free, touching in with a time of 5:03.19, with McGrath placing third in 5:05.70. Meanwhile. Claypoole placed third in the 100 fly, touching in with a time of 56.67, while freshman Leah Guess (Hartville, Ohio) finished fifth in 59.58.

Ellsworth picked up a victory in the 400 IM, touching in with a time of 4:31.07, while Blaine placed third with a time of 4:35.93.

In the final event of the day, the 400-yard free relay, the Ohio team of Szoke, Dunigan, Claypoole and Buroker placed first with a time of 3:26.34.

In the 3-meter dive, sophomore Astrid Pichardo (Guanajuato, Mexico) placed third with a score of 265.25, while sophomore Savanna Bos (Cincinnati, Ohio) finished fourth with a score of 238.60). Then in the 1-meter event, Pichardo placed second with a score of 273.65.

Up next, Ohio is back in action Nov. 22-24 at the TYR ’85 Invite hosted by Liberty in Lynchburg, Va.