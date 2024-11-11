Miami University Women Win Duel Against In-State Rival Ohio University

Ohio vs. Miami-OH
- November 9, 2024
- Oxford, OH
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Full Results
Courtesy: Miami-OH Athletics
Oxford, Ohio. — The Miami University women’s swimming and diving team hosted Ohio University on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center. The women went on to defeat the Bobcats, 163-137.
How it Happened:
- The meet kicked off with the women’s 200 medley where the women’s A team came in first place. Madeline Padavic, Emma Schueler, Kaylin Herbet and Natalie Gilson turned in a combined time of 1:42.29. The RedHawk’s C team finished third with a combined time of 1:46.99.
- Audrey Conley finished first in the women’s 1000 yard freestyle clocking a time of 10:21.13. Casey Stephens was next, earning a second place finish with a time of 10:26.99.
- The women’s 200 yard freestyle was next where Julia Waechter placed second, recording a time of 1:54.35. Katheryn Antonowich came in fourth place with a time of 1:55.60.
- After that, Ella Ziegert earned herself a first place finish in the women’s 100 yard backstroke turning in a time of 55.43. Angelina Cakuls was right behind her, finishing second with a time of 56.17. Chrisna Bezuidenhout came away with a fourth place finish recording a time of 57.90.
- The women’s 100 yard breaststroke was up next, where Gilson finished second, earning a time of 1:03.31.
- Erin Szczupakiewicz placed first in the women’s 200 yard butterfly achieving a time of 2:04.00. Mady Bachmeier earned herself a third place finish recording a time of 2:07.10. Emily Rinker and Ashley Sego were next in fourth and fifth place respectively, putting up nearly identical times of 2:09.04 and 2:09.07.
- The women’s 50 yard freestyle followed, where Herbet recorded a second place finish, earning a time of 23.47. Padavic was next in third with a time of 23.72.
- The women’s 100 yard freestyle was next, where Padavic placed second, clocking a time of 51.71. Waechter came in third turning in a time of 52.08.
- Ziegert tacked on another first place finish on the day in the women’s 200 yard backstroke, where she put up a time of 2:00.59. Cakuls, Bezuidenhout, and Piper Prince followed, finishing second, third and fourth, with times of 2:02.37, 2:02.83, and 2:05.06 respectively.
- The women’s 200 yard breaststroke was next, where Zofia Janaszek-Seydlitz finished fifth with a time of 2:23.66.
- Conley came in second place in the women’s 500 yard freestyle, turning in a time of 5:05.38. Antonowich finished fourth with a time of 5:09.36, followed by Lauren Gualtieri who finished fifth, recording a time of 5:11.05.
- The women’s 100 yard butterfly was next, where Szczupakiewicz earned another first place finish on the day, clocking a time of 56.32. Herbert was right behind her, placing second with a time of 56.45. Bachmeier finished fourth putting up a time of 58.86.
- Sego finished second in the women’s 400 IM clocking a time of 4:34.21. Emily Rinker came in fourth earning a time of 4:36.10.
- The meet ended with the women’s 400 yard freestyle relay where the women’s A team came in second. Herbert, Gilson, Waechter, and Padavic turned in a combined time of 3:27.62. The women’s B team placed third with a combined time of 3:33.04.
- For diving events, Sydney Rice came in first place in the women’s 1 meter dive, with a score of 285.20. Mia Meinhardt came in fourth place with a score of 248.75. Vivian Niekamp placed fifth with a score of 247.10.
- Rice also placed first in the women’s 3 meter dive with an impressive score of 297.60. Meinhardt came in second with a score of 269.30. Niekamp finished with a score of 234.20, which was good for fifth place.
UP NEXT:
Both the RedHawks men and women will return to the pool against Oakland University on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. back in Oxford in the Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center.
Courtesy: Ohio University Athletics
OXFORD, Ohio –- The Ohio swim and dive team returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 9), falling to Mid-American Conference foe Miami, 163-137, in Oxford.
The Bobcats opened the meet with the 200-yard medley relay, with the Ohio ‘A’ team of junior Allison Schrank (Blaine, Minn.), junior Casadie DiBetta (St. Clairsville, Ohio), freshman Jordan Claypoole (Parkersburg, W. Va.) and graduate student Caroline Dunigan (Lansdale, Pa.) placing second with a time of 1:43.84.
In the 1,000-yard freestyle, senior Gabrielle McKee (Gilbertsville, Pa.) placed third in 10:28.27, followed by junior Anna McGrath (Lewis Center, Ohio) in fourth (10:29.79) and freshman Melissa Blaine (Cape Coral, Fla.) in fifth (10:34.24)
The 200 free saw sophomore Zita Szoke (Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary) place first overall with a time of 1:49.77, while sophomore Katie Buroker (Zionsville, Ind.) placed third (1:55.05) and junior Peyton Binns (Hudson, Ohio) in fifth (1:56.63).
Schrank placed third in the 100-yard backstroke, touching in with a time of 57.10, while DiBetta placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing the race in 1:02.88. Senior Julia Strine (Shippensburg, Pa.) placed third in the event (1:04.77), while junior Emily Ellsworth (Westerville, Ohio) placed fourth (1:04.77).
McKee returned to the pool and placed second in the 200 fly, touching in with a time of 2:04.17. Szoke took first in the 50 free, finishing with a time of 23.13, while Dunigan placed fourth in 23.94).
Szoke then took first in the 100 free, touching in with a time of 50.02, while Dunigan placed fourth in 52.31.
The Bobcats took the top four spots in the 200-yard breaststroke, with DiBetta placing first with a time of 2:18.61. Strine placed second (2:20.97), Ellsworth in third (2:21.07) and senior Edie Sawyer (Cranberry Township, Pa.) in fourth with a time of 2:23.64.
McKee placed first in the 500 free, touching in with a time of 5:03.19, with McGrath placing third in 5:05.70. Meanwhile. Claypoole placed third in the 100 fly, touching in with a time of 56.67, while freshman Leah Guess (Hartville, Ohio) finished fifth in 59.58.
Ellsworth picked up a victory in the 400 IM, touching in with a time of 4:31.07, while Blaine placed third with a time of 4:35.93.
In the final event of the day, the 400-yard free relay, the Ohio team of Szoke, Dunigan, Claypoole and Buroker placed first with a time of 3:26.34.
In the 3-meter dive, sophomore Astrid Pichardo (Guanajuato, Mexico) placed third with a score of 265.25, while sophomore Savanna Bos (Cincinnati, Ohio) finished fourth with a score of 238.60). Then in the 1-meter event, Pichardo placed second with a score of 273.65.
Up next, Ohio is back in action Nov. 22-24 at the TYR ’85 Invite hosted by Liberty in Lynchburg, Va.