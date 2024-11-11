Boston University Women Rally In Final Three Events To Beat UMass

UMass vs. Boston University
- November 9, 2024
- Boston, MA
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Full Results
Courtesy: Boston University Athletics
BOSTON – Thanks to wins in the final three events, the Boston University women’s swimming & diving team rallied for a 155.5-142.5 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon at FitRec Competition Pool.
In a tight dual throughout, the Terriers found themselves trailing by six points with three events to go after the Minutewomen took 15 of the 19 points in the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Sophia Souza turned in a season-high score of 298.13 in the 1-meter dive to get BU within a point before junior Haley Newman collected her third win of the day with a 2:09.65 in the 200-yard individual medley.
Up eight points entering the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Terriers cliched the win when junior Sasha Ramey, junior Janhvi Choudhary, senior Ava Keane and junior Stella Langenbach took first in a time of 3:34.99, topping the top UMass team by 0.39 seconds. Langenbach closed a gap behind her UMass counterpart and overtook her in the final 35 yards.
All of Newman’s swim were season bests and her first win of the day came in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:06.05. She later took first in the 100 freestyle (53.81) before her 200 IM triumph.
First-year Katie Pestrichelli swept the distance events, winning the 1000-yard freestyle in 10:45.68 before taking the 500 freestyle in 5:11.59 ahead of classmate Aliza Monaldo (5:21.95). Fellow classmates Abby Han and Cambria Jewett were the winners in the 100-yard backstroke (season-best 57.85) and 200-backstroke (2:05.26), respectively, while Jewett was runner-up in the 100 back (57.88).
Langenbach had runner-up finishes in the 100- (54.09) and 200-yard freestyle (1:55.12) while senior Fia McCarty (100 breaststroke, 1:07:50) and junior Janhvi Choudhary (50 free, 24.92) added second-place efforts with season-best times.
In addition to her key 1-meter win, Souza turned in a season-high score of 302.63 in the 3-meter to place second.
The Terriers will return to action in two weeks when they host the 18th annual Terrier Invite on Nov. 22-24.
Wins
Haley Newman – 200 fly (2:06.05); 100 free (53.81); 200 IM (2:09.65)
Katie Pestrichelli – 1000 free (10:45.58); 500 free (5:11.59)
Abby Han – 100 back (57.85)
Cambria Jewett – 200 back (2:05.28)
Sophia Souza – 1-meter (298.13)
400 free relay – (Ramey, Choudhary, Keane, Langenbach) – 3:34.99
Runners-up
Stella Langenbach – 200 free (1:55.12); 100 free (54.09)
Cambria Jewett – 100 back (57.88)
Fia McCarty – 100 breast (1:07.50)
Janhvi Choudhary – 50 free (24.92)
Sophia Souza – 3-meter (302.63)
Aliza Monaldo – 500 free (5:21.95)
Cambria Jewett – 200 IM (2:11.45)
200 medley relay (Han, Liu, Newman, Langenbach) – 1:46.78
Courtesy: Boston University Athletics
BOSTON – The Boston University men’s swimming & diving team upped its season record to 3-1 on Saturday afternoon with a 169-131 home victory over Massachuetts at FitRec Competition Pool.
Sophomore Jonny Farber and senior Justin Liao swept the backstroke and breaststroke events, respectively, and freshman Giovanni Sullo took both distance freestyle events.
Freshman Galen Carter earned his first collegiate victory by touching the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley ( and Ben Cho finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (21.06).
BU led wire-to-wire, starting with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay where Carter, Liao, sophomore David Kohan and freshman Abraham Lee turned in winning time of 1:31.94, which was the fastest on the team this season.
Sullo opened the individual races with a win in the 1000 free, posting a time of 9:43.13, with senior Dolan Grisbaum finishing runner-up in 9:50.31. In the 500 free, Sullo swam a 4:40.32 in his second win of the day with classmate Charles Schreiner finishing runner-up (4:43.75).
Farber earned his first win of the day in the 100 backstroke (51.78) with Lee taking second (52.06). With a season-best time of 1:50.85, Farber won the 200 backstroke to complete the sweep.
BU took the top four spots in the 100-yard breaststroke with Liao (57.63) taking first and senior Andy Carlson taking second in a season-best 58.33. Five Terriers had season bests in the 200 breaststroke led by Liao’s winning time of 2:07.51 with junior Jackson Hogue taking second (2:10.67).
Sophomore Jonathan Tsang added runner-up finishes in the 200-yard butterfly (1:52.91) and 200 IM (1:58.19). Kohan placed second in the 50 free (21.61) while freshman Diego Rosario was second in the 100 butterfly (51.00).
The Terriers will return to action in two weeks when they host the 18th annual Terrier Invite on Nov. 22-24.
Wins
Giovanni Sullo – 1000 free (9:43.13); 500 free (4:40.32)
Jonny Farber – 100 back (51.78); 200 back (1:50.85)
Justin Liao – 100 breast (57.63); 200 breast (2:07.51)
Ben Cho – 50 free (21.06)
Galen Carter – 200 IM (1:56.94)
200 medley relay (Carter, Liao, Kohan, Lee) – 1:31.94
Runners-up
Dolan Grisbaum – 1000 free (9:50.31)
Abraham Lee – 100 back (52.06)
Andy Carlson – 100 breast (58.33)
Jonathan Tsang – 200 fly (1:52.91); 200 IM (1:58.19)
David Kohan – 50 free (21.61)
Jackson Hogue – 200 breast (2:10.67)
Charles Schreiner – 500 free (4:43.75)
Diego Rosario – 100 fly (51.00)
400 free relay (Cheng, Kohan, Liu, Farber) – 3:10.43
Courtesy: UMass Athletics
The diving team combined for six personal-bests on the day, with four from the Minutewomen and two from the Minutemen. Junior Shreeya Sinha earned two personal-bests on the afternoon, while freshman Alex Kreidler registered two of his own.
Additionally, Sinha’s three-meter score placed her sixth all-time in the UMass record books, while ranking fifth all-time in the one-meter. Junior Salem Howes also etched her name in the all-time records, placing 10th in the one-meter event.
Women’s Swimming & Diving
The Minutewomen totaled 22 top-three finishes on the day to go along, while collecting seven gold medals.
Sophomore Sophie Porter kicked off the individual events with a second-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle with a season-best time of 10:58.12. Senior Anna Kwon clocked a season-best time of her own of 1:54.96 in the 200 freestyle to touch the wall first. Graduate student Bri Williams took third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.46.
In the 100 breaststroke, sophomore Lindsay Burbage claimed her fourth gold medal in the event on the year, recording a time of 1:05.92. Graduate student Ashley Calderon followed with a silver medal in the 200 butterfly with a season-best time of 2:09.91.
Freshman Elizabeth Lahmann placed first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.79, with fellow classmate Courtney Tedesco taking third in the event with a season-best time of 24.94. Sophomore Beren Cakiroglu grabbed the bronze medal in the 100 freestyle, registering a time of 54.40.
Williams earned second with a season-best time of 2:07.34 in the 200 backstroke, as freshman Maria Grishaeva swam a time of 2:08.50 to place third in the event. In the 200 breaststroke, Burbage picked up her second gold medal of the day with a time of 2:25.59 with sophomore Diya Ackerman-Vallala following close behind in second with a time of 2:26.81.
Porter finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.21, while Calderon (57.30) and Kwon (57.83) took first and second, respectively, in the 100 butterfly. Ackerman-Vallala swam into third-place with a time of 2:12.02 in the 200 individual medley to close out the individual events.
In the relays, the team of Williams, Burbage, Kwon and Lahmann combined for a time of 1:46.14 in the 200 medley relay to finish first. The 400 freestyle relay team consisting of Lahmann, Cakiroglu, Burbage and Kwon grabbed second with a time of 3:35.38.
Men’s Swimming & Diving
The Minutemen earned seven first-place finishes of their own and added 18 top-three finishes.
Junior Sammy Quigg began the individual events with a first-place finish for the Minutemen in the 200 freestyle, recording a season-best time of 1:40.97. Sophomore Cole Brooks finished the event in second with a time of 1:44.71.
Senior Beau Bengston earned the bronze in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.24, while sophomore Aydin Erkan touched the wall first with a time of 1:52.64 in the 200 butterfly. In the 50 freestyle, junior Aidan Shepston claimed third with a time of 21.71.
The 100 freestyle saw Quigg pick up his second gold medal of the afternoon with a time of 46.07, while graduate student Juan Montori placed second with a season-best time of 47.73. Freshman Chase Keeler recorded a season-best time of 1:53.63 in the 200 backstroke.
The 500 freestyle saw Boukarroum take third with a season-best time of 4:44.98, before Juan Montori clocked a season-best time of 50.61 in the 100 butterfly for a first-place finish. Senior Grant Beebe followed in third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.22. Keeler rounded out the individual events with a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:58.59.
During the relay events, the team of Bengston, freshman Nate Derby, Beebe and Quigg swam a combined time of 1:33.34 in the 200 medley relay to take second place. In the 400 freestyle relay, Shepston, Juan Montori, sophomore Alonso Montori and Quigg, earned first with a time of 3:07.63.
On The Boards
For the Minutewomen, Sinha picked up the gold in the three-meter dive with a personal best total of 304.88, placing her sixth in UMass’ all-time records. Freshman Sahana Narayanan finished the three-meter event in third place with her personal-best score of 256.28.
During the one-meter dive, Sinha secured second with a personal-best six-dive total of 294.68, which was good for fifth all-time in the UMass record book. Howes placed third with a personal-best score of 274.13, placing her 10th all-time in the record books.
For the Minutemen, junior Andrew Bell secured first place in both the three-meter and one-meter. In the three-meter event, Bell had a season-best score of 429.23, while recording a season-best six-dive total of 399.60 in the one-meter event. Freshman Alex Kreidler scored personal-bests to claim second in both the three-meter (291.90) and one-meter (314.10) dives.
Up Next
Both the men’s and women’s swim team will take a break for a week before traveling back to Boston, Massachusetts, for the Terrier Invitational, hosted by Boston University on Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24. Along with UMass and Boston University, Boston College, Fairfield, NJIT, Bryant (diving) and Babson College (diving) will be competing.
Preliminaries for all three days will begin at 10 a.m., while the finals of every event will start at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. on Sunday.