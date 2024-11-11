Boston University Women Rally In Final Three Events To Beat UMass

UMass vs. Boston University

November 9, 2024

Boston, MA

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Courtesy: Boston University Athletics

BOSTON – Thanks to wins in the final three events, the Boston University women’s swimming & diving team rallied for a 155.5-142.5 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon at FitRec Competition Pool.

In a tight dual throughout, the Terriers found themselves trailing by six points with three events to go after the Minutewomen took 15 of the 19 points in the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Sophia Souza turned in a season-high score of 298.13 in the 1-meter dive to get BU within a point before junior Haley Newman collected her third win of the day with a 2:09.65 in the 200-yard individual medley.

Up eight points entering the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Terriers cliched the win when junior Sasha Ramey , junior Janhvi Choudhary , senior Ava Keane and junior Stella Langenbach took first in a time of 3:34.99, topping the top UMass team by 0.39 seconds. Langenbach closed a gap behind her UMass counterpart and overtook her in the final 35 yards.

All of Newman’s swim were season bests and her first win of the day came in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:06.05. She later took first in the 100 freestyle (53.81) before her 200 IM triumph.

First-year Katie Pestrichelli swept the distance events, winning the 1000-yard freestyle in 10:45.68 before taking the 500 freestyle in 5:11.59 ahead of classmate Aliza Monaldo (5:21.95). Fellow classmates Abby Han and Cambria Jewett were the winners in the 100-yard backstroke (season-best 57.85) and 200-backstroke (2:05.26), respectively, while Jewett was runner-up in the 100 back (57.88).

Langenbach had runner-up finishes in the 100- (54.09) and 200-yard freestyle (1:55.12) while senior Fia McCarty (100 breaststroke, 1:07:50) and junior Janhvi Choudhary (50 free, 24.92) added second-place efforts with season-best times.

In addition to her key 1-meter win, Souza turned in a season-high score of 302.63 in the 3-meter to place second.

The Terriers will return to action in two weeks when they host the 18th annual Terrier Invite on Nov. 22-24.

Wins

Haley Newman – 200 fly (2:06.05); 100 free (53.81); 200 IM (2:09.65)

Katie Pestrichelli – 1000 free (10:45.58); 500 free (5:11.59)

Abby Han – 100 back (57.85)

Cambria Jewett – 200 back (2:05.28)

Sophia Souza – 1-meter (298.13)

400 free relay – (Ramey, Choudhary, Keane, Langenbach) – 3:34.99

Runners-up

Stella Langenbach – 200 free (1:55.12); 100 free (54.09)

Cambria Jewett – 100 back (57.88)

Fia McCarty – 100 breast (1:07.50)

Janhvi Choudhary – 50 free (24.92)

Sophia Souza – 3-meter (302.63)

Aliza Monaldo – 500 free (5:21.95)

Cambria Jewett – 200 IM (2:11.45)

200 medley relay (Han, Liu, Newman, Langenbach) – 1:46.78

Courtesy: Boston University Athletics

BOSTON – The Boston University men’s swimming & diving team upped its season record to 3-1 on Saturday afternoon with a 169-131 home victory over Massachuetts at FitRec Competition Pool.

Sophomore Jonny Farber and senior Justin Liao swept the backstroke and breaststroke events, respectively, and freshman Giovanni Sullo took both distance freestyle events.

Freshman Galen Carter earned his first collegiate victory by touching the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley ( and Ben Cho finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (21.06).

BU led wire-to-wire, starting with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay where Carter, Liao, sophomore David Kohan and freshman Abraham Lee turned in winning time of 1:31.94, which was the fastest on the team this season.

Sullo opened the individual races with a win in the 1000 free, posting a time of 9:43.13, with senior Dolan Grisbaum finishing runner-up in 9:50.31. In the 500 free, Sullo swam a 4:40.32 in his second win of the day with classmate Charles Schreiner finishing runner-up (4:43.75).

Farber earned his first win of the day in the 100 backstroke (51.78) with Lee taking second (52.06). With a season-best time of 1:50.85, Farber won the 200 backstroke to complete the sweep.

BU took the top four spots in the 100-yard breaststroke with Liao (57.63) taking first and senior Andy Carlson taking second in a season-best 58.33. Five Terriers had season bests in the 200 breaststroke led by Liao’s winning time of 2:07.51 with junior Jackson Hogue taking second (2:10.67).

Sophomore Jonathan Tsang added runner-up finishes in the 200-yard butterfly (1:52.91) and 200 IM (1:58.19). Kohan placed second in the 50 free (21.61) while freshman Diego Rosario was second in the 100 butterfly (51.00).

The Terriers will return to action in two weeks when they host the 18th annual Terrier Invite on Nov. 22-24.

Wins

Giovanni Sullo – 1000 free (9:43.13); 500 free (4:40.32)

Jonny Farber – 100 back (51.78); 200 back (1:50.85)

Justin Liao – 100 breast (57.63); 200 breast (2:07.51)

Ben Cho – 50 free (21.06)

Galen Carter – 200 IM (1:56.94)

200 medley relay (Carter, Liao, Kohan, Lee) – 1:31.94

Runners-up

Dolan Grisbaum – 1000 free (9:50.31)

Abraham Lee – 100 back (52.06)

Andy Carlson – 100 breast (58.33)

Jonathan Tsang – 200 fly (1:52.91); 200 IM (1:58.19)

David Kohan – 50 free (21.61)

Jackson Hogue – 200 breast (2:10.67)

Charles Schreiner – 500 free (4:43.75)

Diego Rosario – 100 fly (51.00)

400 free relay (Cheng, Kohan, Liu, Farber) – 3:10.43

Courtesy: UMass Athletics