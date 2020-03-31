Swimming World Champion Boglarka Kapas Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Last week we reported that 2012 Olympic gold medalist Cameron van der Burgh announced that he has been battling a case of coronavirus-caused COVID-19. The 31-year old South African was the first elite swimmer to publicly reveal that they have been infected by the disease that has grown into a global pandemic.

Just days later, additional cases are coming to light, as 26-year-old Hungarian Boglarka Kapas revealed she has tested positive for the virus.

“I’ve been tested positive for Covid19. I don’t have any symptoms yet and that’s why it’s important for you to know that even if you feel healthy you can spread the virus. please be careful, stay at home and stay healthy,” reads the reigning 200m butterfly world champion’s Instagram post dated March 31st.

Additionally, Kapas expands on the fact she was tested as part of Hungarian Swimming’s program to still offer training facilities, as long as swimmers were negative for COVID-19. You can read our report on this process here.

“I want to tell you one important thing, to continue our preparation we had to do two tests coronavirus and if both of them are negative then we can continue to prepare. For me the first was negative, but the second was positive. I’m in quarantine at home which means I can’t leave the apartment obviously only to go out in my garden for a little bit of breath.

“I felt good I don’t feel any symptoms and that’s why I wanted to draw but more attention that I am positive but I have no problem and that’s why it is very important that even if you have no problems you should be very careful to wear the mask gloves. And if really keep constantly at home because you can still be carriers and contagious that you have nothing wrong and you don’t think you are sick so really pay attention to that and I will report if there is some interesting story hi take care of yourself.”

Translation assistance provided by Eszter Domokos.