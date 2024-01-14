Women’s Water Polo: Brilliant Victory Rounds Out Britain’s European Champs Comeback

Trailing 9-7 with less than five minutes of their seventh-eighth classification fixture remaining, Nick Buller’s GB team again showed the blend of quality and resilience that has defined their tournament.

Skipper Kathy Rogers produced a captain’s performance, firing home to halve that late deficit before converting again to level things up. Then, with a mere 45 seconds left and the prospect of another penalty shootout looming, Lily Turner swam forward and powered a shot from distance past the Croatian keeper to put Britain in front – one of four goals for her on the day.

As Croatia chased an equaliser of their own, Toula Falvey then rounded things off on the counter attack to make sure of the result, and secure a fifth win from seven across the week for the British outfit.

Having claimed a 100 per cent record in Group D to kickstart the European Championships, Britain went on to defeat Israel on penalties and then end with this win against Croatia, after losing the quarter-final to reigning world champions the Netherlands and then Hungary in the first classification game.

The ranking of seventh is the team’s best since 2012 as they continue building back towards the leading nations in the sport. The result means GB have earned an invite to next month’s World Aquatics Championships in Doha and are automatically qualified for the next European Championships in 2026.