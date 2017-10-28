Wisconsin Without Runge Again as NC State Breaks 3 Pool Records

NC State vs. Wisconsin – Day 1 of 2

October 27th-28th, 2017

Madison, Wisconsin – University of Wisconsin

Day 1 Results

Men’s Score after day 1: NC State 147, Wisconsin 39

Women’s Score after day 1: NC State 118, Wisconsin 68

The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 17 of 20 events in the first day of a 2-day dual against Wisconsin on Friday evening.

One of the big early stories of the 2017-2018 season remains in-tact on Friday, as Wisconsin junior Cierra Runge was absent for her 3rd-straight meet (and local media reports that she wasn’t present in the building). Runge, a former NCAA Record holder at Cal who transferred to Wisconsin last season, hasn’t raced yet in the new year. The school has still not commented on why she’s been absent, though she is still listed on the team’s roster.

As for what did happen Friday in the pool, a pair from the Wolfpack broke pool records.

The first came early in the 1000 free, where Hannah Moore swam a 9:40.71. That broke the old pool mark of 9:48.08 that was set in 2015 by Indiana’s Kennedy Goss.

For Moore, who finished 5th at NCAAs last year in the mile, this is a better time than the same weekend last season by about 5 seconds. If her time pattern from last season continues, she’ll be in for a very fast time next weekend when the team travels to Stanford for a big women’s-only dual.

“Hannah Moore had a big day for us today getting two big wins and breaking a pool record; at the same time Julia Poole had a big day for us early on in the session,” NC State head coach Braden Holloway said. “For Hannah, Julia and Ky-lee Perry to get three straight wins after our medley relay got out front, it started us off on a good note and set the tone for the day. We walked away with some good wins got our hand on the wall not just for first, but for second, third and fourth place finishes. I’m happy with where the women were and how they competed today. Hopefully we start off tomorrow morning the same way we did today, with intensity and passion.”

The 2nd and 3rd pool records came not long after, when Andreas Vazaios swam 1:45.90 in the 200 IM. The old record of 1:46.18 was set by Paul DeLakis in the spring, while he was swimming for Eau Claire Memorial High School. he swam a 1:46.18 at the 2017 Wisconsin State Championship meet, and is now a freshman at Ohio State.

He followed that swim about 35 minutes later with a 1:45.25 in the 200 fly, which crushed Harrison Tran’s 1:47.00 pool record from the spring semester. Tran has since completed his eligibility at Wisconsin.

For Wisconsin, the opening night of the meet served as senior night, and two seniors picked up wins. The first came from Abby Jagdfeld, who won the 200 free in 1:49.10 – finishing .02 seconds ahead of NC State freshman Julia Poole (1:49.12).

“That was a very exciting race,” Berg said. “And for it to come on senior night—that was great.”

Shortly thereafter, another senior, Marissa Berg took the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:04.33, beating-out an NC State quartet that placed 2nd-5th. That is Berg’s first-ever dual meet victory.

“It’s been a crazy hard journey, and for all of us seniors to come out together — it feels really special,” Berg said. “It’s been a good group. These four years have flown by, but luckily we’re not done yet.”

Berg, Maddie Martin, Jagdfeld, Victor Goicoechea, Anthony Lyons, Todd McCarthy and Ryan Stack were all honored prior to the opening of the two-day competition at the UW Natatorium.

“It’s a great group,” said UW head coach Whitney Hite. “Any time you make it four years in collegiate athletics, that’s a special thing. This program is very proud of them. We’ve had some score at NCAAs, some haven’t, but each has played an important role in our program.”

Other Highlights:

NC State sophomore Ky-Lee Perry jumped to 8th nationally, and 3rd in the ACC, with a 22.47 in the 50 free.

jumped to 8th nationally, and 3rd in the ACC, with a 22.47 in the 50 free. NC State’s Anton Ipsen won the 1000 free in 8:52.87 – which Holloway called after the swim (one of the best (performances) he’s had in his career.” The time ranks him 1st nationally by a whopping 6 seconds – one of only three men under 9 minutes so far this season.

Press Releases

Courtesy: NC State Athletics

MADISON, Wis. – On the opening day of its dual meet against Wisconsin the NC State men’s & women’s swimming & diving turned in a dominant performance and showed its depth as both the men & women accumulated sizeable leads heading into the final day of competition tomorrow at the UW Natatorium.

Several members of the Wolfpack earned NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying times/zone cuts while Hannah Moore and Andreas Vazaios also broke pool records.

Team Scores

Men

#6 NCSU 147, (RV) UW 39

Women

#13 NCSU 118, #18 UW 68

Quoting the Coaches

Swimming

“It’s a good start to our competition with Wisconsin,” said head coach Braden Holloway. “There were a lot of great performances both in the pool and on the boards. Diving got started at 4:00 P.M. (ET), earlier than the swimming portion and James Brady had a dominant performance to get things rolling for us which was great to see.

We knew it would be a good battle with Wisconsin, they’re a team we don’t see a whole lot so it was nice to see some good hard-fought races. We’re continuing to see new names step up and not just upperclassmen, we’ve got some freshmen stepping up.

Hannah Moore had a big day for us today getting two big wins and breaking a pool record; at the same time Julia Poole had a big day for us early on in the session. For Hannah, Julia and Ky-lee Perry to get three straight wins after our medley relay got out front, it started us off on a good note and set the tone for the day. We walked away with some good wins got our hand on the wall not just for first, but for second, third and fourth place finishes. I’m happy with where the women were and how they competed today. Hopefully we start off tomorrow morning the same way we did today, with intensity and passion.

I felt like our guys showed more range, we moved some guys around into some different events today but we had some guys who needed to swim some main events as we continue to go down the rest of our season.

Our relays went head to head and got us some chances to swim some newer events. Anton Ipsen’s 1000 freestyle was a great performance and one of the best he’s had in his career. It’s hard to argue about the range and talent of Andreas Vazaios; two pool records within 40 minutes. That’s impressive to do. Coleman Stewart had a big day for us as well and tomorrow we want to come in and continue to press and continue to compete and fine tune our races. We want to continue to learn how we can be better; we want to execute but we also want to learn and take that from what happens.”

Diving

“It was an interesting contest,” said diving coach Yahya Radman. “The women’s meet was rough for both teams. I believe we are doing the right things to set us up for the end of the year. The men’s meet was a thrill! James stepped up and finally clicked on springboard. I think it was a personal best and a zone cut. Both of us are very pleased that our plan is coming together.”

Wolfpack Relays

NC State backed up with another dominant showing in the relays. With a time of 3:40.04 seconds the team of Elise Haan, Lindsay Morrow, Krista Duffield and Ky-lee Perry took first in the 400-yard medley relay.

The men were equally as successful as Hennessey Stuart, Daniel Graber, James Bretscher and Mark McGlaughlin also secured first in the 400 medley relay thanks to their 3:14.48 second finish.

The 200 freestyle relay was another bright for the Wolfpack; Elise Haan, Ky-lee Perry, Krista Duffield and Lexie Lupton finished first thanks to their 1:30.95 seconds finish while the quartet of Mark McGlaughlin, Jacob Molacek, Ryan Held and Tyler Rice won the men’s side with a time of 1:20.25.

Top Individual Performances

Hannah Moore had another stellar outing for the Wolfpack as she took first in the 1000 freestyle and 200 butterfly thanks to finishes of 9:40.71 seconds (also a pool record) and 2:00.59 seconds. Anton Ipsen also showed why he’s one of the most respected distance swimmers in the world as his time of 8:52.87 earned him first in the men’s 1000 freestyle.

The 200 IM was another strong point for NC State with Julia Poole showing why she has fast become a rising star of collegiate swimming. She won the event with a time of 1:58.99 seconds and earned an NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time. Andreas Vazaios took first on the men’s side finishing in 1:45.90 seconds, an NCAA ‘B’ cut and pool record. He also won the 200 butterfly, finishing in 1:45.25 seconds which set another pool record and earned another NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time.

Ky-lee Perry took first in the 50 freestyle in a time of 22.48, an NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time, while Giovanni Izzo won the men’s 50 freestyle thanks to his 20.23 finish.

Returning to his native Midwest, the meet acted as a homecoming of sorts for Ryan Held and he did not disappoint as he won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:36.22 seconds, which was an NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time. Jacob Molacek also stood tall in the 100 breaststroke as he took first finishing in 54.81, an NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time.

Backstroke continued to be another area NC State shone; Elise Haan won the women’s 100 backstroke in an NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time of 53.47. Kathleen Moore also earned an NCAA ‘B’ cut as she finished third in a time of 54.65. Coleman Stewart won the men’s 100 backstroke in 47.39, also an NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time. Hennessey Stuart and Giovanni Izzo finished second and third, and their times of 48.35 and 48.47 were NCAA ‘B’ cuts.

Diving

James Brady’s hard continued to pay off as his total of 345.07 took first in the men’s 1-meter diving as he earned a zone cut.

NC State Event Winners

Women’s 400 medley relay: Elise Haan, Lindsay Morrow, Krista Duffield, Ky-lee Perry – 3:40.04

Men’s 400 medley relay: Hennessey Stuart, Daniel Graber, James Bretscher, Mark McGlaughlin – 3:14.48

Women’s 200 freestyle relay: Elise Haan, Ky-lee Perry, Krista Duffield, Lexie Lupton – 1:30.95

Men’s 200 freestyle relay: Mark McGlaughlin, Jacob Molacek, Ryan Held, Tyler Rice – 1:20.25

Women’s 1000 freestyle: Hannah Moore – 9:40.71*

Men’s 1000 freestyle: Anton Ipsen – 8:52.87

Women’s 200 IM: Julia Poole – 1:58.99#

Men’s 200 IM: Andreas Vazaios – 1:45.90#*

Women’s 50 freestyle: Ky-lee Perry – 22.48#

Men’s 50 freestyle: Giovanni Izzo – 20.23

Women’s 200 butterfly: Hannah Moore – 2:00.59

Men’s 200 butterfly: Andreas Vazaios – 1:45.25#*

Men’s 200 freestyle: Ryan Held – 1:36.22#

Men’s 1-meter diving: James Brady – 345.07#

Men’s 100 breaststroke: Jacob Molacek – 54.81#

Women’s 100 backstroke: Elise Haan – 53.47#

Men’s 100 backstroke: Coleman Stewart – 47.93#

Courtesy: Wisconsin Athletics

MADISON, Wis. – The Badgers celebrated their senior class before Day 1 of their dual meet vs. NC State on Friday, and two seniors shined on the first day of their final home meet.

Abby Jagdfeld won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 4.33 seconds, and Marissa Berg claimed the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.33 for her first-ever dual meet win.

“That was a very exciting race,” Berg said. “And for it to come on senior night—that was great.”

Berg, Maddie Martin, Jagdfeld, Victor Goicoechea, Anthony Lyons, Todd McCarthy and Ryan Stack were all honored prior to the opening of the two-day competition at the UW Natatorium.

“It’s a great group,” said UW head coach Whitney Hite. “Any time you make it four years in collegiate athletics, that’s a special thing. This program is very proud of them. We’ve had some score at NCAAs, some haven’t, but each has played an important role in our program.”

“It’s been a crazy hard journey, and for all of us seniors to come out together — it feels really special,” Berg said. “It’s been a good group. These four years have flown by, but luckily we’re not done yet.”

The Badgers will resume their competition vs. NC State tomorrow morning, beginning at 10 a.m.

“We know that we have to keep being our best mentally,” Hite said. “I know that our physical strength will progress throughout the season, we just need to continue flexing our mental strength.”

Notable

– Jess Unicomb took second in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 54.47 seconds

– Beata Nelson finished second in the women’s 200 individual medley (1:59.31)

– The women’s 400 medley relay squad of Unicomb, Berg, Nelson and Emmy Sehmann finished second (3:41.10)

– Megan Doty (2:01.30) and Nelson (2:02.99) finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s 200 butterfly.

– Cooper Hodge placed third in the men’s 200 individual medley (1:51.31)

– Stack took third in the men’s 200 free with a time of 1:39.13

Quotable

Senior Todd McCarthy

On facing NC State:

“They’re a tough team. We have to get out there and race, focus on our own lane. But at the same time, by the time that Big Ten championships roll around, we’ll be competing against people that are that fast.”

On this being his final meet at the Nat:

“I try to enjoy each one. I didn’t think too much about it being the last one. I just try to have fun with the opportunities that I have.”

Junior Hazel Hertting

On the senior class:

“This senior class is smaller, so I feel a bit closer to each of them than I have felt with previous classes. It’s nice to see how much they’ve grown and to see them recognized for their four years of hard work.”

Head Coach Whitney Hite

On facing NC State:

“We knew what we were getting into when we decided to take on NC State. NC State is one of the best teams in the country. Both teams are climbing the mountain, and we’re on a little bit different of a route.”

Up Next

The Badgers are back in the water tomorrow morning to wrap up their two day competition vs. the Wolfpack. The meet resumes at 10 a.m. (CT) at the UW Natatorium.