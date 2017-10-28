Aggies Add Mark Schnippenkoetter to Growing List Verbals for Fall of 2018

Mexican national Mark Schnippenkoetter has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the fall of 2018. He joins the all-Texas cast of characters who have also committed to the Aggies class of 2022: Alberto Gomez, Clayton Bobo, Coco Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Jake Schababerle, Peter Simmons, and Shaine Casas.

“Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to Texas A&M university! Thanks to everyone that supported me. Go Aggies”

Schnippenkoetter graduated from high school in June and moved to Arizona to train with Kevin Zacher at Scottsdale Aquatic Club. He specializes mainly in freestyle, fly and IM and excels in the 100-400 range. Schnippenkoetter represented Mexico at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships where he swam the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, and 200 IM individually, and contributed to Mexico’s 400 free relay and 800 free relay.

At the Mexican Junior National Championships in May, Schnippenkoetter won the 200 free and was runner-up in the 100 free. His best LCM times (converted to SCY) are:

100 free – 51.69 (45.12)

200 free – 1:52.13 (1:38.13)

400 free – 4:01.71 (4:30.82)

100 fly – 56.6 (49.77)

200 IM – 2:09.6 (1:53.91)

Congrats to SAC’s Mark Schnippenkoetter on his commitment to swim at Texas A&M University next fall! Go Aggies! #sacnation @AggieSwimDive pic.twitter.com/eOQTbYe96w — Scottsdale Swim (@ScottsdaleSwim) October 26, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].