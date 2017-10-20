Texas A&M Reels In Verbal from In-state IMer Alberto Gomez

Alberto Gomez of The Woodlands, Texas has made a verbal commitment to swim for the in-state Aggies in 2018-19. There he will join an all-Texan cast of verbal commits that so far consists of Clayton Bobo, Coco Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Peter Simmons, and Shaine Casas.

“I’m proud to announce that I have committed to Texas A&M University. Thanks to everyone who have supported me along the way. Can’t wait to be an Aggie next year #GigEm”

Gomez is a senior at The Woodlands High School, a member of the boys’ swimming and diving team that placed third at the 2017 UIL 6A State Meet last February. Gomez placed fourth in the 200 IM (1:49.21) and fourth in the 100 back (48.70); he led off the fourth-place medley relay (23.28) and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay with the second-fastest split of the meet (44.40). As a sophomore, he was runner-up in the 200 IM at the Texas 6A meet. Gomez swam in Florida his freshman year, helping Doral Academy High School attain a third-place team finish in the FHSAA Class 2A boys’ meet with his 3rd in the 100 back, 6th in the 200 IM, and stints on a pair of A-final relays.

Gomez swims year-round for Magnolia Aquatic Club, and also competes for Mexico whom he represented at 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. There he placed 8th in the 200 IM, 11th in the 100 back and 200 back, and 13th in the 400 IM. He also represented the Mexican flag at Junior World Championships in Indianapolis this summer, competing in the 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, 400 IM, and both 4×100 free relays. Earlier in August, he had an outstanding meet at Summer Junior Nationals, finishing fifth in the 200 IM and notching PBs in the 50/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:48.19

400 IM – 3:51.10

50 back – 21.94

100 back – 48.70

200 back – 1:46.04

100 free – 45.13

200 free – 1:38.39

