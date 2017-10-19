Team Elite Aquatics Rebrands With New Logo, New Look

Team Elite Aquatics, the training group of collegiate and professional swimmers working toward a common goal of earning medals in the Olympic Games, is excited to announce that it is taking its half-day, 1-day, and 2-day clinics on the road. Designed to educate teams, coaches, and athletes in the David Marsh method of high performance swimming and expose young athletes to elite swimmers and Olympians, emphasis will be placed on developing critical foundational skills and learning to carry that into workouts through explanation, demonstration, videography, and active participation.

“We’re very excited to open our doors to teams, coaches, and swimmers from around the world,” says Ben Lee, coach and director of programming at Team Elite. “A top level coach of over 30 years, David has coached 49 Olympic athletes from 19 different countries, won 12 NCAA titles, and built three of the country’s best and deepest age-group programs. His progressive technique focused approach is the standard for excellence in swimming education, a model now used by countless teams around the globe. We want to assist teams, coaches, and athletes in mastering the finer points of this time-tested method.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the unveiling of the new team logo last week along with several other updates coming soon, nearly a decade after it’s inception. Under the guidance of 2016 Head U.S. Women’s Olympic Swim Coach, David Marsh, Team Elite put more athletes on last year’s U.S. Olympic team than any program in the nation. If Team Elite were a country, it would have placed 3rd in the medal standings.

“We view our brand as an ever-evolving project that’s never totally complete,” said Lee. “While many of our original pillars continue to guide us, our vision has grown and our structure has evolved. Having expanded to multiple training locations with a group consisting of athletes from The United States, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Spain, The Netherlands, and Israel, we wanted to create a logo that was strong yet simple, reflective of the process it takes to reach the Olympic podium and beyond, but modern and forward looking.

The new logo was designed to represent the Team Elite personality with triangles showcasing the strength and resolve required from athletes managing physical, emotional, and psychological forces encountered while preparing to compete at the highest levels.

“We wanted our logo to represent the overlapping relationships and influence of coaches, teammates, friends, and family while keeping the aesthetic minimalistic and clean,” added Lee.

The new logo will now be featured on all Team Elite Aquatics websites, marketing collateral and team apparel. TeamEliteAquatics.com and TeamElite2020.com will see website updates in the coming months including a more robust blog with regularly-scheduled content, athlete stories, and ways to engage the team and its coaches and athletes through camps, clinics, and high-performance consulting.

“We continue to find more ways to interact and engage with the community, who are growing in their swimming and personal journeys as we grow as a team and brand,” said Head Coach, David Marsh. “We think this new logo and clinic offering helps strengthen our brand positioning as evolving and elevated yet accessible when it comes to delivering relevant and sound technical knowledge to the swimming world at large.”

Current dates & locations on the 2017-18 Team Elite tour include:

Canyons Aquatic Club, Santa Clarita, CA (October 29, featuring Coach Marsh and Olympian Rada Owen)

Swim Torrance, Torrance, CA (November 5, featuring Coach Marsh and Olympian Rada Owen)

Charlotte, NC (November 18, featuring Olympian Kirsty Coventry)

