MP Journey Series with Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman: Goals

Success is not a destination but a journey. Michael Phelps, the greatest athlete of all-time, and coach Bob Bowman, head coach of the Arizona State Swimming and Diving Team, go beyond techniques and drills as they share stories, advice, and secrets to success learned on their road to success. Presented by MP Michael Phelps.

EPISODE TWO HIGHLIGHTS: In episode two of the MP Journey Series, Michael and Bob breakdown setting goals.

Coach Bowman explains, “The more you separate yourself in practice (working hard), the more you’ll separate yourself in the meets.” Coach Bowman adds that Michael was better in practice when he had specific goals in attain.

Michael makes it clear, and it’s something he has said throughout his career, “The greatest people that have ever competed in sport, or in tech…or in anything…do things that other people aren’t willing to do or aren’t capable of doing. I didn’t care how hard I had to work. I didn’t care how much I had to sacrifice –and that’s (sacrifice) a powerful word, a really scary word to a lot of people — I didn’t care. I wanted to be the best. And there was nothing that was going to stand in my way.”

