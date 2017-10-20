Pebley Looking Forward to Racing Murphy, Grevers This Weekend (Video)

In light of the fires occurring in Napa, California, and subsequently diluting the air quality in much of the Bay Area, a few of the cal post grads have traveled to UCSD for the week to train, where the air is not only much more breathable, but they can be watched under the careful eye of new program Head Coach Dave Marsh.

Jacob Pebley shared his excitement about the college challenge this weekend, pleased with the opportunity to race USA teammates Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers as well as getting the chance to race events besides backstroke in the short course yards pool. Pebley also discussed his experience in Budapest this summer, and how the general feeling on Team USA was that you had a lot of younger athletes trying to step into a leadership role, since there were so many newer faces on the international squad.