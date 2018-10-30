Wisconsin High School Girls Sectional Psych Sheets Analysis: Division 2

The Wisconsin high school girls sectional meets will be taking place this weekend. These meets will serve as the qualifying meets for the following weekend’s state meet.

Today the WIAA released the psych sheets for the sectional meets. View the Division 2 sheets at the links below (the D1 projections and psych sheets are in the D1 article):

Given that Wisconsin uses a 4 sectional winners + next 12 fastest swimmers, a top 16 ranking of the combined sectional psych sheets provides a decent early look at who is in line to qualify. Defending champions and title favorites Edgewood lead the way with 14 projected individual qualifiers. They are followed by Greendale with 10, Baraboo, McFarland and Whitefish Bay each with 9. This doesn’t include diving as divers are entered without seeds. The complete list of estimated qualifier numbers is below the combined psych sheets table at the end of the article.

The complete combined top 16 from the psych sheet is below. I did not check to make sure there was someone from each sectional represented, but this is a rough estimate anyway. Lots of things will change on Saturday.

It’s too early to score this out (do so if you wish). I’ll score out the state psych sheet when those are released after the sectional meets are completed. Check SwimSwam on Sunday for that.

Combined Psych Sheets Top 16

Name Year School Seed Sectional Event 1 Edgewood Edgewood 1:50.21 Baraboo 200 Medley Relay 2 Baraboo Baraboo 1:52.17 Baraboo 200 Medley Relay 3 Whitnall Whitnall 1:52.21 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Medley Relay 4 McFarland McFarland 1:52.30 Baraboo 200 Medley Relay 5 Rice Lake Rice Lake 1:53.31 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Medley Relay 6 Tomahawk Tomahawk 1:54.32 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Medley Relay 7 Jefferson/Cambridge Jefferson/Cambridge 1:55.36 Baraboo 200 Medley Relay 8 Whitefish Bay Whitefish Bay 1:55.78 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Medley Relay 9 Whitewater Whitewater 1:55.85 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Medley Relay 10 Greendale Greendale 1:56.03 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Medley Relay 11 Ashwaubenon Ashwaubenon 1:56.11 Ashwaubenon 200 Medley Relay 12 Wausau East Wausau East 1:56.17 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Medley Relay 13 Monroe/New Glarus Monroe/New Glarus 1:56.44 Baraboo 200 Medley Relay 14 Rhinelander Rhinelander 1:56.59 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Medley Relay 15 Sturgeon Bay Co-op Sturgeon Bay Co-op 1:57.11 Ashwaubenon 200 Medley Relay 16 Sauk Prairie Sauk Prairie 1:57.35 Baraboo 200 Medley Relay 1 DeeDee Walker JR Edgewood 25.1 Baraboo 200 Freestyle 2 Kylee Theiler FR Tomahawk 25.25 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle 3 Grace Schultz SO Merrill 25.25 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle 4 Sofia Bormett FR Stoughton 25.38 Baraboo 200 Freestyle 5 Jocelyn Zgola SR Greendale 25.39 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle 6 Mariah Marowsky SR Fort Atkinson 25.4 Baraboo 200 Freestyle 7 Mille Lausen JR Menomonie 25.55 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle 8 Brooklyn Miller SR Portage 25.57 Baraboo 200 Freestyle 9 Lydia Barnes SR Whitefish Bay 25.57 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle 10 Ines Bengana SO Whitefish Bay 25.62 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle 11 Sydney Popp SO Ashwaubenon 58.04 Ashwaubenon 200 Freestyle 12 Brianna Back SR Monona Grove 58.56 Baraboo 200 Freestyle 13 Maddie Guman FR New Berlin Eisen 59.16 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle 14 Ruby Schieldt SO Edgerton 1:00.21 Baraboo 200 Freestyle 15 Erin Bergman SO Medford 1:00.60 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle 16 Morgen Frausto SO Plymouth 1:00.66 Ashwaubenon 200 Freestyle 1 Anna Oleniczak FR New Berlin Eisen 3:46.23 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 IM 2 Anna teDuits SR Edgewood 3:46.42 Baraboo 200 IM 3 Sara Desing SO Whitefish Bay 3:46.79 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 IM 4 Ella Houwers FR Whitewater 3:49.18 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 IM 5 Ella Lohr SO Baraboo 3:49.47 Baraboo 200 IM 6 Mekenzie Hammer FR Monroe/NewGlarus 3:51.05 Baraboo 200 IM 7 Abby Reid SR Edgewood 3:51.78 Baraboo 200 IM 8 Nicole Beckman FR Whitnall 3:52.90 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 IM 9 Natalie Gneiser SR Baraboo 3:53.32 Baraboo 200 IM 10 Kaylie Svacina FR Tomahawk 3:54.00 Colby/Abbotsford 200 IM 11 Rachel Lenz SR Whitnall 2:18.44 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 IM 12 Taylor Bradley FR Baraboo 2:18.45 Baraboo 200 IM 13 Amie Barrow JR Shorewood 2:18.84 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 IM 14 Lauren Steien SO BlackRiverFalls 2:19.41 Colby/Abbotsford 200 IM 15 Abi Schauske JR Sturgeon Bay 2:20.13 Ashwaubenon 200 IM 16 Wynne D’Souza SR Whitefish Bay 2:20.68 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 IM 1 Alexandra Moderski JR McFarland 23.3 Baraboo 50 Freestyle 2 Hannah Kujawa JR Greendale 23.88 New Berlin Eisenhower 50 Freestyle 3 Maeve O’Driscoll SR Edgewood 24.79 Baraboo 50 Freestyle 4 Megan Duffy SR Jefferson/Camb 24.84 Baraboo 50 Freestyle 5 Kaitlyn Barth FR Edgewood 24.91 Baraboo 50 Freestyle 6 Claire Schultz SO Merrill 24.93 Colby/Abbotsford 50 Freestyle 7 Josie Peterson SO Jefferson/Camb 25.1 Baraboo 50 Freestyle 8 Ashley Felsman FR Greendale 25.25 New Berlin Eisenhower 50 Freestyle 9 Katarina Stanic FR Greendale 25.25 New Berlin Eisenhower 50 Freestyle 10 Faith Forsberg SR Rice Lake 25.38 Colby/Abbotsford 50 Freestyle 11 Issy Petersen JR Edgewood 25.39 Baraboo 50 Freestyle 12 Megan Lechleitner SO Ladysmith Co-op 25.4 Colby/Abbotsford 50 Freestyle 13 Eva Beier SO Whitnall 25.55 New Berlin Eisenhower 50 Freestyle 14 Maija Carriveau SR Marinette/Pesht 25.57 Ashwaubenon 50 Freestyle 15 Katy Volz FR Tomahawk 25.57 Colby/Abbotsford 50 Freestyle 16 Brooke Lechleitner SR Ladysmith Co-op 25.62 Colby/Abbotsford 50 Freestyle 1 Nicole Beckman SR Whitnall 58.04 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Butterfly 2 Kaitlyn Barth SR Edgewood 58.56 Baraboo 100 Butterfly 3 Brianna Homontowski SR Greendale 59.16 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Butterfly 4 Kirby Tock SO Baraboo 1:00.21 Baraboo 100 Butterfly 5 Eva Beier JR Whitnall 1:00.60 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Butterfly 6 Gaby de Moya-Cotter JR Edgerton 1:00.66 Baraboo 100 Butterfly 7 Madison Albert-Nelson SO Plattvl/Lancstr 1:00.68 Baraboo 100 Butterfly 8 Hallory Domnick FR Ashwaubenon 1:00.83 Ashwaubenon 100 Butterfly 9 Grace Radke JR Whitnall 1:00.84 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Butterfly 10 Lauren Steien SR BlackRiverFalls 1:01.14 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Butterfly 11 Sara Desing SO Whitefish Bay 1:01.20 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Butterfly 12 Makenna Winnicki JR Rhinelander 1:01.25 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Butterfly 13 Emma Harris JR Whitefish Bay 1:01.26 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Butterfly 14 Mallory Todd SO Edgewood 1:01.33 Baraboo 100 Butterfly 15 Emma Clifford SO Wausau East 1:01.39 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Butterfly 16 Mattie Letendre JR Baraboo 1:01.89 Baraboo 100 Butterfly 1 Alexandra Moderski SO McFarland 51.65 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 2 Sofia Bormett FR Stoughton 53.73 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 3 Mara Freeman SR McFarland 53.93 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 4 Mariah Marowsky FR Fort Atkinson 54.46 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 5 Abby Reid SR Edgewood 54.59 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 6 Megan Duffy JR Jefferson/Camb 54.85 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 7 Maeve O’Driscoll SR Edgewood 55.03 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 8 Lydia Barnes SR Whitefish Bay 55.11 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Freestyle 9 Issy Petersen FR Edgewood 55.29 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 10 Claire Schultz JR Merrill 55.39 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Freestyle 11 Emily Landwehr SO McFarland 55.45 Baraboo 100 Freestyle 12 McKenna Metropulos FR Witt-Birn 55.73 Ashwaubenon 100 Freestyle 13 Katarina Stanic SO Greendale 55.85 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Freestyle 14 Ashley Felsman JR Greendale 55.92 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Freestyle 15 Hannah Kujawa SR Greendale 56.05 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Freestyle 16 Molly Banks SR Sturgeon Bay 56.18 Ashwaubenon 100 Freestyle 1 DeeDee Walker SO Edgewood 5:10.70 Baraboo 500 Freestyle 2 Hallory Domnick JR Ashwaubenon 5:15.72 Ashwaubenon 500 Freestyle 3 Kylee Theiler FR Tomahawk 5:17.73 Colby/Abbotsford 500 Freestyle 4 Jocelyn Zgola SO Greendale 5:20.32 New Berlin Eisenhower 500 Freestyle 5 Makenna Winnicki SR Rhinelander 5:21.46 Colby/Abbotsford 500 Freestyle 6 Mille Lausen FR Menomonie 5:22.69 Colby/Abbotsford 500 Freestyle 7 Morgan Erstad SR Monroe/NewGlarus 5:26.22 Baraboo 500 Freestyle 8 Ines Bengana FR Whitefish Bay 5:27.62 New Berlin Eisenhower 500 Freestyle 9 Ruby Schieldt JR Edgerton 5:27.62 Baraboo 500 Freestyle 10 Brianna Zimdars JR Whitewater 5:29.26 New Berlin Eisenhower 500 Freestyle 11 Brooklyn Miller SO Portage 5:29.65 Baraboo 500 Freestyle 12 Sydney Popp SO Ashwaubenon 5:30.06 Ashwaubenon 500 Freestyle 13 McKenna Metropulos JR Witt-Birn 5:30.16 Ashwaubenon 500 Freestyle 14 Trinity Kanitz SO Merrill 5:30.91 Colby/Abbotsford 500 Freestyle 15 Eva McNally JR Shorewood 5:34.64 New Berlin Eisenhower 500 Freestyle 16 Colleen Lemke SR Seymour 5:35.36 Ashwaubenon 500 Freestyle 1 Marinette/Peshtigo Marinette/Peshtigo 2:13.79 Ashwaubenon 200 Freestyle Relay 2 Edgewood Edgewood 1:39.05 Baraboo 200 Freestyle Relay 3 Greendale Greendale 1:40.66 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle Relay 4 McFarland McFarland 1:41.30 Baraboo 200 Freestyle Relay 5 Whitnall Whitnall 1:42.19 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle Relay 6 Tomahawk Tomahawk 1:42.22 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle Relay 7 Merrill Merrill 1:42.25 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle Relay 8 Lakeland Union Lakeland Union 1:43.22 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle Relay 9 Stoughton Stoughton 1:43.53 Baraboo 200 Freestyle Relay 10 Sauk Prairie Sauk Prairie 1:44.21 Baraboo 200 Freestyle Relay 11 Whitewater Whitewater 1:44.72 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle Relay 12 Whitefish Bay Whitefish Bay 1:44.75 New Berlin Eisenhower 200 Freestyle Relay 13 Edgerton Edgerton 1:44.82 Baraboo 200 Freestyle Relay 14 Baraboo Baraboo 1:44.94 Baraboo 200 Freestyle Relay 15 Rice Lake Rice Lake 1:44.95 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle Relay 16 Rhinelander Rhinelander 1:45.36 Colby/Abbotsford 200 Freestyle Relay 1 Mara Freeman FR McFarland 57.43 Baraboo 100 Backstroke 2 Anna teDuits SO Edgewood 58.2 Baraboo 100 Backstroke 3 Mekenzie Hammer FR Monroe/NewGlarus 59.29 Baraboo 100 Backstroke 4 Grace Schultz SR Merrill 59.81 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Backstroke 5 Megan Marcks FR Tomahawk 1:00.01 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Backstroke 6 Rachel Lenz JR Whitnall 1:00.49 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Backstroke 7 Anna Oleniczak FR New Berlin Eisen 1:00.69 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Backstroke 8 Adriana Nickels FR McFarland 1:00.73 Baraboo 100 Backstroke 9 Morgan Erstad SR Monroe/NewGlarus 1:01.13 Baraboo 100 Backstroke 10 Maddie Guman JR New Berlin Eisen 1:01.23 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Backstroke 11 Emma Harris JR Whitefish Bay 1:01.30 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Backstroke 12 Gaby de Moya-Cotter SR Edgerton 1:01.42 Baraboo 100 Backstroke 13 Brianna Homontowski SO Greendale 1:01.49 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Backstroke 14 Mattie Letendre SO Baraboo 1:01.79 Baraboo 100 Backstroke 15 Grace Forsberg SO Rice Lake 1:01.95 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Backstroke 16 Erin Bergman SO Medford 1:02.37 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Backstroke 1 Ella Houwers FR Whitewater 1:07.80 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Breaststroke 2 Amie Barrow FR Shorewood 1:08.25 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Breaststroke 3 Ella Lohr SR Baraboo 1:08.73 Baraboo 100 Breaststroke 4 Taylor Bradley JR Baraboo 1:09.11 Baraboo 100 Breaststroke 5 Ella Weaver SR McFarland 1:09.45 Baraboo 100 Breaststroke 6 Katelyn Holmstrom FR Rice Lake 1:10.03 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Breaststroke 7 Laura Billmann JR McFarland 1:10.24 Baraboo 100 Breaststroke 8 Morgan Forbes JR Wausau East 1:10.42 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Breaststroke 9 Emily Landwehr FR McFarland 1:10.61 Baraboo 100 Breaststroke 10 Natalie Gneiser FR Baraboo 1:10.63 Baraboo 100 Breaststroke 11 Jocelyn McNicoll SR Ashwaubenon 1:11.05 Ashwaubenon 100 Breaststroke 12 Kaylie Svacina JR Tomahawk 1:11.22 Colby/Abbotsford 100 Breaststroke 13 Mallory Todd SR Edgewood 1:11.34 Baraboo 100 Breaststroke 14 Anna Czubak SO Shorewood 1:11.40 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Breaststroke 15 Lauren Klawiter FR Seymour 1:11.48 Ashwaubenon 100 Breaststroke 16 Nefeli Tselemegkou JR Whitnall 1:11.95 New Berlin Eisenhower 100 Breaststroke 1 McFarland McFarland 3:34.32 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay 2 Edgewood Edgewood 3:34.88 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay 3 Whitnall Whitnall 3:44.50 New Berlin Eisenhower 400 Freestyle Relay 4 Greendale Greendale 3:44.53 New Berlin Eisenhower 400 Freestyle Relay 5 Tomahawk Tomahawk 3:45.21 Colby/Abbotsford 400 Freestyle Relay 6 Monroe/New Glarus Monroe/New Glarus 3:45.97 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay 7 Whitefish Bay Whitefish Bay 3:46.23 New Berlin Eisenhower 400 Freestyle Relay 8 Merrill Merrill 3:46.42 Colby/Abbotsford 400 Freestyle Relay 9 Rice Lake Rice Lake 3:46.79 Colby/Abbotsford 400 Freestyle Relay 10 Stoughton Stoughton 3:49.18 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay 11 Baraboo Baraboo 3:49.47 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay 12 Lakeland Union Lakeland Union 3:51.05 Colby/Abbotsford 400 Freestyle Relay 13 Ashwaubenon Ashwaubenon 3:51.78 Ashwaubenon 400 Freestyle Relay 14 Edgerton Edgerton 3:52.90 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay 15 Sauk Prairie Sauk Prairie 3:53.32 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay 16 Monona Grove Monona Grove 3:54.00 Baraboo 400 Freestyle Relay

Projected Individual Qualifiers (Swimming Events)