Wisconsin High School Girls Sectional Psych Sheets Analysis: Division 2

The Wisconsin high school girls sectional meets will be taking place this weekend. These meets will serve as the qualifying meets for the following weekend’s state meet.
Today the WIAA released the psych sheets for the sectional meets. View the Division 2 sheets at the links below (the D1 projections and psych sheets are in the D1 article):
Given that Wisconsin uses a 4 sectional winners + next 12 fastest swimmers, a top 16 ranking of the combined sectional psych sheets provides a decent early look at who is in line to qualify. Defending champions and title favorites Edgewood lead the way with 14 projected individual qualifiers. They are followed by Greendale with 10, Baraboo, McFarland and Whitefish Bay each with 9. This doesn’t include diving as divers are entered without seeds. The complete list of estimated qualifier numbers is below the combined psych sheets table at the end of the article.
The complete combined top 16 from the psych sheet is below. I did not check to make sure there was someone from each sectional represented, but this is a rough estimate anyway. Lots of things will change on Saturday.
It’s too early to score this out (do so if you wish). I’ll score out the state psych sheet when those are released after the sectional meets are completed. Check SwimSwam on Sunday for that.
Combined Psych Sheets Top 16
|Name
|Year
|School
|Seed
|Sectional
|Event
|1
|Edgewood
|Edgewood
|1:50.21
|Baraboo
|200 Medley Relay
|2
|Baraboo
|Baraboo
|1:52.17
|Baraboo
|200 Medley Relay
|3
|Whitnall
|Whitnall
|1:52.21
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Medley Relay
|4
|McFarland
|McFarland
|1:52.30
|Baraboo
|200 Medley Relay
|5
|Rice Lake
|Rice Lake
|1:53.31
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Medley Relay
|6
|Tomahawk
|Tomahawk
|1:54.32
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Medley Relay
|7
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|1:55.36
|Baraboo
|200 Medley Relay
|8
|Whitefish Bay
|Whitefish Bay
|1:55.78
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Medley Relay
|9
|Whitewater
|Whitewater
|1:55.85
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Medley Relay
|10
|Greendale
|Greendale
|1:56.03
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Medley Relay
|11
|Ashwaubenon
|Ashwaubenon
|1:56.11
|Ashwaubenon
|200 Medley Relay
|12
|Wausau East
|Wausau East
|1:56.17
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Medley Relay
|13
|Monroe/New Glarus
|Monroe/New Glarus
|1:56.44
|Baraboo
|200 Medley Relay
|14
|Rhinelander
|Rhinelander
|1:56.59
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Medley Relay
|15
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|1:57.11
|Ashwaubenon
|200 Medley Relay
|16
|Sauk Prairie
|Sauk Prairie
|1:57.35
|Baraboo
|200 Medley Relay
|1
|DeeDee Walker
|JR
|Edgewood
|25.1
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle
|2
|Kylee Theiler
|FR
|Tomahawk
|25.25
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle
|3
|Grace Schultz
|SO
|Merrill
|25.25
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle
|4
|Sofia Bormett
|FR
|Stoughton
|25.38
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle
|5
|Jocelyn Zgola
|SR
|Greendale
|25.39
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle
|6
|Mariah Marowsky
|SR
|Fort Atkinson
|25.4
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle
|7
|Mille Lausen
|JR
|Menomonie
|25.55
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle
|8
|Brooklyn Miller
|SR
|Portage
|25.57
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle
|9
|Lydia Barnes
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|25.57
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle
|10
|Ines Bengana
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|25.62
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle
|11
|Sydney Popp
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|58.04
|Ashwaubenon
|200 Freestyle
|12
|Brianna Back
|SR
|Monona Grove
|58.56
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle
|13
|Maddie Guman
|FR
|New Berlin Eisen
|59.16
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle
|14
|Ruby Schieldt
|SO
|Edgerton
|1:00.21
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle
|15
|Erin Bergman
|SO
|Medford
|1:00.60
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle
|16
|Morgen Frausto
|SO
|Plymouth
|1:00.66
|Ashwaubenon
|200 Freestyle
|1
|Anna Oleniczak
|FR
|New Berlin Eisen
|3:46.23
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 IM
|2
|Anna teDuits
|SR
|Edgewood
|3:46.42
|Baraboo
|200 IM
|3
|Sara Desing
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|3:46.79
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 IM
|4
|Ella Houwers
|FR
|Whitewater
|3:49.18
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 IM
|5
|Ella Lohr
|SO
|Baraboo
|3:49.47
|Baraboo
|200 IM
|6
|Mekenzie Hammer
|FR
|Monroe/NewGlarus
|3:51.05
|Baraboo
|200 IM
|7
|Abby Reid
|SR
|Edgewood
|3:51.78
|Baraboo
|200 IM
|8
|Nicole Beckman
|FR
|Whitnall
|3:52.90
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 IM
|9
|Natalie Gneiser
|SR
|Baraboo
|3:53.32
|Baraboo
|200 IM
|10
|Kaylie Svacina
|FR
|Tomahawk
|3:54.00
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 IM
|11
|Rachel Lenz
|SR
|Whitnall
|2:18.44
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 IM
|12
|Taylor Bradley
|FR
|Baraboo
|2:18.45
|Baraboo
|200 IM
|13
|Amie Barrow
|JR
|Shorewood
|2:18.84
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 IM
|14
|Lauren Steien
|SO
|BlackRiverFalls
|2:19.41
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 IM
|15
|Abi Schauske
|JR
|Sturgeon Bay
|2:20.13
|Ashwaubenon
|200 IM
|16
|Wynne D’Souza
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|2:20.68
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 IM
|1
|Alexandra Moderski
|JR
|McFarland
|23.3
|Baraboo
|50 Freestyle
|2
|Hannah Kujawa
|JR
|Greendale
|23.88
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|50 Freestyle
|3
|Maeve O’Driscoll
|SR
|Edgewood
|24.79
|Baraboo
|50 Freestyle
|4
|Megan Duffy
|SR
|Jefferson/Camb
|24.84
|Baraboo
|50 Freestyle
|5
|Kaitlyn Barth
|FR
|Edgewood
|24.91
|Baraboo
|50 Freestyle
|6
|Claire Schultz
|SO
|Merrill
|24.93
|Colby/Abbotsford
|50 Freestyle
|7
|Josie Peterson
|SO
|Jefferson/Camb
|25.1
|Baraboo
|50 Freestyle
|8
|Ashley Felsman
|FR
|Greendale
|25.25
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|50 Freestyle
|9
|Katarina Stanic
|FR
|Greendale
|25.25
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|50 Freestyle
|10
|Faith Forsberg
|SR
|Rice Lake
|25.38
|Colby/Abbotsford
|50 Freestyle
|11
|Issy Petersen
|JR
|Edgewood
|25.39
|Baraboo
|50 Freestyle
|12
|Megan Lechleitner
|SO
|Ladysmith Co-op
|25.4
|Colby/Abbotsford
|50 Freestyle
|13
|Eva Beier
|SO
|Whitnall
|25.55
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|50 Freestyle
|14
|Maija Carriveau
|SR
|Marinette/Pesht
|25.57
|Ashwaubenon
|50 Freestyle
|15
|Katy Volz
|FR
|Tomahawk
|25.57
|Colby/Abbotsford
|50 Freestyle
|16
|Brooke Lechleitner
|SR
|Ladysmith Co-op
|25.62
|Colby/Abbotsford
|50 Freestyle
|1
|Nicole Beckman
|SR
|Whitnall
|58.04
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Butterfly
|2
|Kaitlyn Barth
|SR
|Edgewood
|58.56
|Baraboo
|100 Butterfly
|3
|Brianna Homontowski
|SR
|Greendale
|59.16
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Butterfly
|4
|Kirby Tock
|SO
|Baraboo
|1:00.21
|Baraboo
|100 Butterfly
|5
|Eva Beier
|JR
|Whitnall
|1:00.60
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Butterfly
|6
|Gaby de Moya-Cotter
|JR
|Edgerton
|1:00.66
|Baraboo
|100 Butterfly
|7
|Madison Albert-Nelson
|SO
|Plattvl/Lancstr
|1:00.68
|Baraboo
|100 Butterfly
|8
|Hallory Domnick
|FR
|Ashwaubenon
|1:00.83
|Ashwaubenon
|100 Butterfly
|9
|Grace Radke
|JR
|Whitnall
|1:00.84
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Butterfly
|10
|Lauren Steien
|SR
|BlackRiverFalls
|1:01.14
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Butterfly
|11
|Sara Desing
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|1:01.20
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Butterfly
|12
|Makenna Winnicki
|JR
|Rhinelander
|1:01.25
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Butterfly
|13
|Emma Harris
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|1:01.26
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Butterfly
|14
|Mallory Todd
|SO
|Edgewood
|1:01.33
|Baraboo
|100 Butterfly
|15
|Emma Clifford
|SO
|Wausau East
|1:01.39
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Butterfly
|16
|Mattie Letendre
|JR
|Baraboo
|1:01.89
|Baraboo
|100 Butterfly
|1
|Alexandra Moderski
|SO
|McFarland
|51.65
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|2
|Sofia Bormett
|FR
|Stoughton
|53.73
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|3
|Mara Freeman
|SR
|McFarland
|53.93
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|4
|Mariah Marowsky
|FR
|Fort Atkinson
|54.46
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|5
|Abby Reid
|SR
|Edgewood
|54.59
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|6
|Megan Duffy
|JR
|Jefferson/Camb
|54.85
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|7
|Maeve O’Driscoll
|SR
|Edgewood
|55.03
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|8
|Lydia Barnes
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|55.11
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Freestyle
|9
|Issy Petersen
|FR
|Edgewood
|55.29
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|10
|Claire Schultz
|JR
|Merrill
|55.39
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Freestyle
|11
|Emily Landwehr
|SO
|McFarland
|55.45
|Baraboo
|100 Freestyle
|12
|McKenna Metropulos
|FR
|Witt-Birn
|55.73
|Ashwaubenon
|100 Freestyle
|13
|Katarina Stanic
|SO
|Greendale
|55.85
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Freestyle
|14
|Ashley Felsman
|JR
|Greendale
|55.92
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Freestyle
|15
|Hannah Kujawa
|SR
|Greendale
|56.05
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Freestyle
|16
|Molly Banks
|SR
|Sturgeon Bay
|56.18
|Ashwaubenon
|100 Freestyle
|1
|DeeDee Walker
|SO
|Edgewood
|5:10.70
|Baraboo
|500 Freestyle
|2
|Hallory Domnick
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|5:15.72
|Ashwaubenon
|500 Freestyle
|3
|Kylee Theiler
|FR
|Tomahawk
|5:17.73
|Colby/Abbotsford
|500 Freestyle
|4
|Jocelyn Zgola
|SO
|Greendale
|5:20.32
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|500 Freestyle
|5
|Makenna Winnicki
|SR
|Rhinelander
|5:21.46
|Colby/Abbotsford
|500 Freestyle
|6
|Mille Lausen
|FR
|Menomonie
|5:22.69
|Colby/Abbotsford
|500 Freestyle
|7
|Morgan Erstad
|SR
|Monroe/NewGlarus
|5:26.22
|Baraboo
|500 Freestyle
|8
|Ines Bengana
|FR
|Whitefish Bay
|5:27.62
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|500 Freestyle
|9
|Ruby Schieldt
|JR
|Edgerton
|5:27.62
|Baraboo
|500 Freestyle
|10
|Brianna Zimdars
|JR
|Whitewater
|5:29.26
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|500 Freestyle
|11
|Brooklyn Miller
|SO
|Portage
|5:29.65
|Baraboo
|500 Freestyle
|12
|Sydney Popp
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|5:30.06
|Ashwaubenon
|500 Freestyle
|13
|McKenna Metropulos
|JR
|Witt-Birn
|5:30.16
|Ashwaubenon
|500 Freestyle
|14
|Trinity Kanitz
|SO
|Merrill
|5:30.91
|Colby/Abbotsford
|500 Freestyle
|15
|Eva McNally
|JR
|Shorewood
|5:34.64
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|500 Freestyle
|16
|Colleen Lemke
|SR
|Seymour
|5:35.36
|Ashwaubenon
|500 Freestyle
|1
|Marinette/Peshtigo
|Marinette/Peshtigo
|2:13.79
|Ashwaubenon
|200 Freestyle Relay
|2
|Edgewood
|Edgewood
|1:39.05
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle Relay
|3
|Greendale
|Greendale
|1:40.66
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle Relay
|4
|McFarland
|McFarland
|1:41.30
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle Relay
|5
|Whitnall
|Whitnall
|1:42.19
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle Relay
|6
|Tomahawk
|Tomahawk
|1:42.22
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle Relay
|7
|Merrill
|Merrill
|1:42.25
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle Relay
|8
|Lakeland Union
|Lakeland Union
|1:43.22
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle Relay
|9
|Stoughton
|Stoughton
|1:43.53
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle Relay
|10
|Sauk Prairie
|Sauk Prairie
|1:44.21
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle Relay
|11
|Whitewater
|Whitewater
|1:44.72
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle Relay
|12
|Whitefish Bay
|Whitefish Bay
|1:44.75
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|200 Freestyle Relay
|13
|Edgerton
|Edgerton
|1:44.82
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle Relay
|14
|Baraboo
|Baraboo
|1:44.94
|Baraboo
|200 Freestyle Relay
|15
|Rice Lake
|Rice Lake
|1:44.95
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle Relay
|16
|Rhinelander
|Rhinelander
|1:45.36
|Colby/Abbotsford
|200 Freestyle Relay
|1
|Mara Freeman
|FR
|McFarland
|57.43
|Baraboo
|100 Backstroke
|2
|Anna teDuits
|SO
|Edgewood
|58.2
|Baraboo
|100 Backstroke
|3
|Mekenzie Hammer
|FR
|Monroe/NewGlarus
|59.29
|Baraboo
|100 Backstroke
|4
|Grace Schultz
|SR
|Merrill
|59.81
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Backstroke
|5
|Megan Marcks
|FR
|Tomahawk
|1:00.01
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Backstroke
|6
|Rachel Lenz
|JR
|Whitnall
|1:00.49
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Backstroke
|7
|Anna Oleniczak
|FR
|New Berlin Eisen
|1:00.69
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Backstroke
|8
|Adriana Nickels
|FR
|McFarland
|1:00.73
|Baraboo
|100 Backstroke
|9
|Morgan Erstad
|SR
|Monroe/NewGlarus
|1:01.13
|Baraboo
|100 Backstroke
|10
|Maddie Guman
|JR
|New Berlin Eisen
|1:01.23
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Backstroke
|11
|Emma Harris
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|1:01.30
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Backstroke
|12
|Gaby de Moya-Cotter
|SR
|Edgerton
|1:01.42
|Baraboo
|100 Backstroke
|13
|Brianna Homontowski
|SO
|Greendale
|1:01.49
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Backstroke
|14
|Mattie Letendre
|SO
|Baraboo
|1:01.79
|Baraboo
|100 Backstroke
|15
|Grace Forsberg
|SO
|Rice Lake
|1:01.95
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Backstroke
|16
|Erin Bergman
|SO
|Medford
|1:02.37
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Backstroke
|1
|Ella Houwers
|FR
|Whitewater
|1:07.80
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|Amie Barrow
|FR
|Shorewood
|1:08.25
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|Ella Lohr
|SR
|Baraboo
|1:08.73
|Baraboo
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|Taylor Bradley
|JR
|Baraboo
|1:09.11
|Baraboo
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|Ella Weaver
|SR
|McFarland
|1:09.45
|Baraboo
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|Katelyn Holmstrom
|FR
|Rice Lake
|1:10.03
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|Laura Billmann
|JR
|McFarland
|1:10.24
|Baraboo
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|Morgan Forbes
|JR
|Wausau East
|1:10.42
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|Emily Landwehr
|FR
|McFarland
|1:10.61
|Baraboo
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|Natalie Gneiser
|FR
|Baraboo
|1:10.63
|Baraboo
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|Jocelyn McNicoll
|SR
|Ashwaubenon
|1:11.05
|Ashwaubenon
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|Kaylie Svacina
|JR
|Tomahawk
|1:11.22
|Colby/Abbotsford
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|Mallory Todd
|SR
|Edgewood
|1:11.34
|Baraboo
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|Anna Czubak
|SO
|Shorewood
|1:11.40
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|Lauren Klawiter
|FR
|Seymour
|1:11.48
|Ashwaubenon
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|Nefeli Tselemegkou
|JR
|Whitnall
|1:11.95
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|McFarland
|McFarland
|3:34.32
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
|2
|Edgewood
|Edgewood
|3:34.88
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
|3
|Whitnall
|Whitnall
|3:44.50
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|400 Freestyle Relay
|4
|Greendale
|Greendale
|3:44.53
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|400 Freestyle Relay
|5
|Tomahawk
|Tomahawk
|3:45.21
|Colby/Abbotsford
|400 Freestyle Relay
|6
|Monroe/New Glarus
|Monroe/New Glarus
|3:45.97
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
|7
|Whitefish Bay
|Whitefish Bay
|3:46.23
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|400 Freestyle Relay
|8
|Merrill
|Merrill
|3:46.42
|Colby/Abbotsford
|400 Freestyle Relay
|9
|Rice Lake
|Rice Lake
|3:46.79
|Colby/Abbotsford
|400 Freestyle Relay
|10
|Stoughton
|Stoughton
|3:49.18
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
|11
|Baraboo
|Baraboo
|3:49.47
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
|12
|Lakeland Union
|Lakeland Union
|3:51.05
|Colby/Abbotsford
|400 Freestyle Relay
|13
|Ashwaubenon
|Ashwaubenon
|3:51.78
|Ashwaubenon
|400 Freestyle Relay
|14
|Edgerton
|Edgerton
|3:52.90
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
|15
|Sauk Prairie
|Sauk Prairie
|3:53.32
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
|16
|Monona Grove
|Monona Grove
|3:54.00
|Baraboo
|400 Freestyle Relay
Projected Individual Qualifiers (Swimming Events)
|Projected Qualifiers
|Edgewood
|14
|Greendale
|10
|Baraboo
|9
|McFarland
|9
|Whitefish Bay
|9
|Whitnall
|7
|Tomahawk
|6
|Ashwaubenon
|5
|Merrill
|5
|New Berlin Eisen
|4
|Edgerton
|4
|Monroe/NewGlarus
|4
|Shorewood
|4
|Rice Lake
|3
|Whitewater
|3
|Jefferson/Camb
|3
|Wausau East
|2
|Rhinelander
|2
|Stoughton
|2
|Fort Atkinson
|2
|Menomonie
|2
|Portage
|2
|Medford
|2
|BlackRiverFalls
|2
|Sturgeon Bay
|2
|Ladysmith Co-op
|2
|Witt-Birn
|2
|Seymour
|2
|Monona Grove
|1
|Plymouth
|1
|Marinette/Pesht
|1
|Plattvl/Lancstr
|1
|Two Rivers/Ronc
|1
