Wisconsin Badger Jacob Newmark Posts 1:49.38 200 Free to Qualify for Wave II

Wisconsin Time Trial Qualifier

May 27-30, 2021

Soderholm Family Aquatic Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results on MeetMobile “Wisconsin Time Trial Qualifier”

With less than a week until Wave I of Olympic Trials kicks off in Omaha, athletes from the University of Wisconsin raced for one last opportunity to qualify.

Headlining the swimmers who achieved a new Trials standard was University of Wisconsin freshman Jacob Newmark. Newmark swam to a huge best time on the first day of the meet in the 200 free, shaving almost four seconds off his previous best of 1:53.14 to touch first in 1:49.38. That swim qualifies him to compete in the event during Wave II of Trials, dipping below the time standard of 1:49.65.

Newmark wasn’t done after hitting his first Wave II standard of the week. The next day, he picked up a Wave I standard in the 100 back. He touched second in the race with a time of 56.29. Winning the event was Andrew Nixdorf, who also picked up a Wave I standard with a time of 56.18.

Adding to his Wave I cuts, Nixdorf picked up another in the 200 back on day 3 of the meet. The sophomore finished that race in 2:02.28, well ahead of Newmark who touched in 2:05.35.

While she was already qualified for Wave II in both events she competed in, Phoebe Bacon took to the pool to race in both the 100 fly and 100 back. In both races she was near her lifetime best, touching in 1:00.26 in the fly and 1:00.22 in the back. Going into Trials, Bacon is currently the 8th fastest American woman in the 100 back this year, having touched in 59.62 at the Pro Swim Series-Indianapolis.

Other Notable Swims