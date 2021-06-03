Peacock to Debut Documentary on 2008 Olympic 400 Free Relay on June 10th

Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC, has announced that they will debut The Greatest Race, a documentary based on Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, and Jason Lezak‘s historic 400 free relay from the 2008 Olympic Games, on June 10th.

The documentary will dive into what has become one of swimming’s most iconic moments, as Jason Lezak ran down Alain Bernard of France for the Olympic gold, keeping Phelps’ chances alive at breaking Mark Spitz’s record of the most gold medals at a single Games. 14-years later, Lezak’s split of 46.06 still stands as the fastest relay split ever.

The documentary will also Rowdy Gaines, who was a part of the commentary team that called the now-famous race. Gaines had to say of the documentary:

“My amazing partner Dan Hicks and I have called over 1000 swim races over seven Olympics, and this was quite simply the greatest swim race in Olympic history. It was truly an honor of a lifetime to be on the call and to be part of this look back on history being made.”

As well as Gaines, all four members of both the United States and French teams will take part in the documentary. The swimmers are set to break down the race, discuss the friendships and rivalries associated with it, and talk about the moments that surrounded the Games.

The Greatest Race documentary will join Peacock’s Countdown to Tokyo 2020 catalog, as the network expands it’s stable of sports documentaries. Among other documentaries on the streaming service, In Deep with Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories and More, both revolve around some of swimming’s greatest athletes of all time.