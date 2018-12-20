WISCA Polls: Madison W. & Elkhorn Still On Top After Week 2

Madison West and Elkorn Area are still ranked first in their respective divisions after the second WISCA poll of the boy’s 2018-19 season.

Division 1

Middleton made a big move into the top 10 this week, moving up six spots to take the fifth overall ranking with 381 points after sitting 11th last week. Arrowhead had a similar move, jumping up five spots from 12th to seventh.

Verona Area Mount-Horeb dropped from second to third, sitting behind Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial by just three points. Hudson fell from fifth to sixth, and Sun Prairie dropped from third to eighth.

Four new teams managed to gather points for the first time this season. Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial moved right into second place. Madison Memorial took the fourth place ranking. Brookfield Central-Brookfield and D.C. Everest were ranked ninth and 10th respectively.

With six new teams in the top 10, six teams were booted out of the top 10 rankings as well. Beloit Memorial, Eau Claire Memorial-North, Sheboygan North, Waukesha North-Kettle Morain, Appleton North-East, and Waunakee all fell below 10th place this week.

Divison 2

The top four teams in division two remained unchanged, however there was plenty of movement underneath them. Baraboo jumped from sixth to fifth to crack the top five with 331 points. McFarland made a giant move, climbing 15-places to now sit sixth overall behind Baraboo. Fort Atkinson had a slight move, taking the eighth place ranking after finishing ninth in last week’s poll.

Three teams moved down within the top 10. Nicolet dropped from fifth to seventh, Plymouth from eighth to ninth, and Kiel-Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah from seventh to 10th.

McFarland was the only new team in the top 10 and Sturgeon Bay-Southern Door the only team to drop out of the top 10 rankings.